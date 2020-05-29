The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Alabama coaches from welcoming many top recruits to campus this offseason, but they were luckier with 2021 four-star cornerback Sage Ryan.

The No. 64 player in the class of 2021 managed to attend junior day back in March right before everything shut down.

"That kind of brought to my attention that Alabama is going to be one of my top schools," Ryan said. "Or changed my mind that Alabama is going to be one of my top schools."