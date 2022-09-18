Alinen was a huge recruiting victory for the Crimson Tide who ultimately won out for the 6-foot-7, 310 pound German-born prospect over Ohio State, Oregon, UGA, and Miami among several others.

Alabama hosted a number of visitors over the weekend including Loomis Chaffee (Conn.) School OL Olaus Alinen, who was in town to watch Alabama win 63-7 over ULM. Alinen was quite excited about returning to Tuscaloosa to enjoy a game atmosphere while also spending some quality time with the coaching staff and players.

"It was great being back home. The game environment in Tuscaloosa is incredible. Feels good, to be back" Alinen said.

When asked his thoughts on his visit, Alinen spoke in great detail.

"I love it here. I can envision myself in the jersey, in the stadium, being coached by some of the best in america. Alabama has some of the best players in the country, but they also know how to treat you. I got to spend some time with the players, and that was my favorite part. They told me about their current experiences and how I can come in and compete when i get there."

Alabama currently holds the No. 1 class in the country, and Alinen plays a huge role in that as the Tide continue to add big, physical bodies to their offensive line room.

He has made a strong effort as a recruiter, as he had two of his teammates Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith on the visit with him.

No visits to schools outside of Alabama are expected for Alinen.