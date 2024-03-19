Alabama basketball landed its first edition from the transfer portal just two days after it opened. Tuesday, the Crimson Tide secured a commitment from Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette, who announced his decision over social media.

Mallette entered the portal after Pepperdine fired head coach Lorenzo Romar. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Waves last season. He shot 43.1% from the field, 41.5% from 3 and 81.7% from the free throw line and earned All-WCC honorable mention honors. Mallette has been a consistent scorer throughout his Pepperdine career, averaging 13 points per game as a sophomore and 13.6 points in his freshman campaign.

Alabama has now filled the spot of its only confirmed departure after this season, with Aaron Estrada out of eligibility. Mark Sears and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. both have a year of eligibility remaining. Sears could potentially head to the NBA after an outstanding campaign saw him earn second-team All-America honors. Sears tested the NBA Draft waters after the 2023 season but opted to return to Tuscaloosa. Should he choose to depart, the Crimson Tide will likely search for even more guard depth in the portal.