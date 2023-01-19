Alabama netted another transfer addition Thursday night. Former Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall became the second transfer portal to commit to the Crimson Tide, announcing the news over social media. He joins former Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre, who announced his commitment to Alabama last month.

Marshall has played in 35 games across four seasons at Georgia, tallying 31 career tackles. Last season, he appeared in 14 games, registering 19 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss and one sack with an interception.

Alabama is losing it two starting linebackers from last season in Henry To'oTo'o and Jaylen Moody. Rising redshirt sophomore Deontae Lawson is expected to fill one of those starting spots.

Marshall, a rising super senior, will be in competition for the other opening along with junior college transfer Justin Jefferson rising junior Kendrick Blackshire, rising sophomore Jihaad Campbell and rising redshirt freshman Shawn Murphy.