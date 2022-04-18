Formby goes in-depth on Bama visit, summer official visits

Wilkin Formby, four-star offensive tackle from Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, has been a frequent visitor to the Tide’s campus this spring. He has taken the short drive to campus for spring practices and to spend time with offensive line coach, Eric Wolford.

Formby visited Alabama again and met with the new position coach. He has a long-standing relationship since the start of the recruiting process.

“The visit on Saturday was really good,” Formby said. “It was a lot like the other visits, but didn’t get a chance to spend as much time with the coaches because they treated the spring game like an actual game day. We really got to see the difference between what it’s like when they are preparing for a game rather than practice.

“I went over there early to spend time with Coach Wolf (Wolford) in his office. A few other coaches like Coach O’Brien were bouncing in and out. My relationship with Coach Wolf is really good. We have basically just picked up where we left off from when he was at Kentucky. I visited Kentucky a few times simply just to see him again.”

Formby enjoys the time he spends with Coach Wolford, but he is also watching to see how well he can develop linemen. The fresh addition to the offensive staff has quickly established himself as an elite recruiter, but also known as a top-tier position coach.

“A lot of this visit was just him catching up with my family. I go over there some by myself to watch practice. My mom, dad and little sister went there on Saturday. Coach Wolf wanted to talk and hear from them.

“I was impressed with the game. They can’t use the whole playbook in the spring. They have to use what they can. I thought they handled the adversity with rain well. They did a good job with that. The offensive line has only had a short time with Coach Wolf, and I thought they did well.

“What stood out to me was just seeing how seriously they took the A-Day scrimmage. They were on a pretty tight schedule. The coaches met with us for a little bit before, but after that it was straight business. I was impressed with how well they executed in the rain."

There are plenty of reasons why Formby likes Alabama. He is a legacy and lives within the city limits, but putting that aside it’s more about what the Crimson Tide can do for him.

“What I like about Alabama is that you can get developed and go against the the best-of-the-best,” Formby said. “You can count on that for sure. They are going to develop you. Coach Wolf is also there. I have a great relationship with him, and I am comfortable around him.”

A decision is still a few months in the making. The in-state lineman is considering a summer decision, but after official visits. Formby will take his first official visit this weekend to Ole Miss. He will take an official to Alabama in June. He is still working on remaining trips with Auburn, Oklahoma and Tennessee among the schools in consideration for officials.

“I’ve thought about making a decision sometime in July, but it could get pushed back,” he said. “There isn’t a set date or anything right now. I am just looking for the school where I feel most comfortable. I want to go somewhere I can reach my max potential and be developed. I want to know the staff really wants me there, and I want to have a good feel for the school.”