The bigger names on Alabama’s roster were discussed plenty during the first week of preseason camp.

Jalen Milroe’s progressing well, and Kadyn Proctor is back taking reps with the first-team offense. Alabama’s 1-2 punch of Justice Haynes and Jam Miller should carry the load on the ground, while five-star freshman Ryan Williams is making a solid first impression at receiver.

On defense, five-star freshman Zabien Brown is turning heads despite picking up a minor knock, and there are positive reports on Alabama’s spring additions in the secondary.

While those have been the major talking points so far, a few under-the-radar players have also been sprinkled into the conversation. Here’s a look at what’s been said about five potential sleepers on the Crimson Tide’s roster.