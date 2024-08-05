Five under-the-radar players mentioned during Alabama's preseason camp
The bigger names on Alabama’s roster were discussed plenty during the first week of preseason camp.
Jalen Milroe’s progressing well, and Kadyn Proctor is back taking reps with the first-team offense. Alabama’s 1-2 punch of Justice Haynes and Jam Miller should carry the load on the ground, while five-star freshman Ryan Williams is making a solid first impression at receiver.
On defense, five-star freshman Zabien Brown is turning heads despite picking up a minor knock, and there are positive reports on Alabama’s spring additions in the secondary.
While those have been the major talking points so far, a few under-the-radar players have also been sprinkled into the conversation. Here’s a look at what’s been said about five potential sleepers on the Crimson Tide’s roster.
James Smith | DL | 6-3, 296 | So.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news