TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 15-minute viewing periods are nice, but they only show so much. That’s especially true with the quarterback position, as reporters don’t get to see the Crimson Tide’s passers go up against defenders.

Those looking to truly get a feel of Jalen Milroe’s progression behind center have two options at the moment. Wait a month until Alabama’s season opener or trust the coaching staff’s assessment of the returning starter. Sunday, the latter route provided an encouraging report. When asked about Milroe following Alabama’s fourth preseason practice, head coach Kalen DeBoer said the redshirt junior is beginning to turn the corner as the team heads into its second week of camp.

“I thought yesterday and today, he took the best steps I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” DeBoer said. “Really the way he’s intentional about coming out. Even not just what you say but how you do things, what your body language is. And he gets that. That’s important. But he’s actually just leading that way. And then it leads to him playing well, and the other guys just follow in suit.”

That matches the report offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan provided following Saturday’s practice.

“I certainly see progression,” Sheridan said of Milroe. “There's no doubt. … We're just trying to be a little bit better today than we were yesterday, so as far as the amount of growth — you see it in practice, you see it in execution.”

The thing that caught DeBoer’s eye Sunday was Milroe’s delivery of the deep ball. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as Pro Football Focus ranked the right-hander third nationally with a 96.9 deep-ball grade last season. Milroe connected on 35 of his 67 throws which traveled at least 20 yards past the line of scrimmage last year. Those deep bombs resulted in 1,267 yards and 16 touchdowns with just one interception.

“Today he came out and really threw the deep ball, probably as well as I’ve seen him throw,” DeBoer said Sunday. “That’s a lot of just guys and the timing and all that and his rhythm coming into play. Feeling more comfortable there. So some big plays that were made out there. The defense made a couple big ones too, but he’s really done a nice job, raising his game, asking more out of himself.

“I’m pushing him, I know Coach Sheridan is too every day, just like those details, man be on it. He’s holding himself to a high standard, it’s not just all talk.”

Milroe spoke confidently of his performance following Saturday’s practice. The redshirt junior said there are still a lot of plays the offense needs to install in order to reach its full potential. However, he’s focused on continuing to soak up the playbook one day at a time.

“We’re opening the whole playbook to what I wanna run,” Milroe said. “So that’s been awesome to have that opportunity. So now that we’re in fall camp, it’s all about narrowing down the plays I like. The offense is catered to me. That’s been the best thing so far is seeing that.

“So I’m super excited because it’s all about getting confidence in the offense. With having spring ball, summer and now fall camp, I’ve just grown more confident in the offense.”

Milroe has 16 more preseason practices to build on before he and the rest of the Crimson Tide enter game week for the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. Despite beginning camp with some early praise, the quarterback said he isn’t about to start resting on his laurels.

“The first step to improvement is acknowledging that you can improve,” Milroe said. “The best thing is I have film [from last season] to reflect on now. I don’t really look at strengths as something because my dad taught me this when I was younger: Make your strengths even stronger and turn your weaknes into a strength.

“Right now, the best thing about having Coach DeBoer and Coach Sheridan is they push me each and every day to be a better version of myself. So now I have a season last year to reflect on, spring ball to reflect on … I’m excited because we have a lot in store for our offense.”