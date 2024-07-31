TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama brought in three late reinforcements from the transfer portal, adding a veteran presence to its young secondary in 2024. Cornerback DaShawn Jones transferred from Wake Forest, while safety King Mack joined the Tide from Penn State and Kameron Howard arrived from Charlotte.

During Alabama’s first fall camp practice Wednesday, the trio had their first opportunity to start building chemistry with each other and the rest of the defense. Jones is projected to start at corner, while Mack and Howard will likely rotate in at the safety positions this season.

Following the team’s first practice, head coach Kalen DeBoer said he likes the direction all three players are heading. But with fall camp in the early stages, the trio is still finding their footing in Alabama’s secondary.

“I always like to see the film before I make too many comments on missed assignments or anything like that,” DeBoer said. “One or two plays I think [there] might be a little bit more that happened because of those guys being in there and just not in sync completely, but that’s expected. Practice one, there’s new faces out there on the field but I love their energy, I love their attitude. They give great effort. They’ve really meshed well with the whole team, I think there’s a ton of respect from their teammates, that’s what you want.”

Those reps in fall camp will be key for Jones in particular. Aside from USC transfer Domani Jackson, Jones is the only other one of Alabama’s cornerbacks who has recorded a college snap. Jones started 10 games for Demon Deacons last season, logging 37 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, three interceptions and two pass breakups. His experience playing corner at the Power Four level will be crucial in a talented but young defensive back room. DeBoer understands just how important it is for Jones to get up to speed.

“He’s taken some snaps at the college football level so we need him out there,” DeBoer said. “There’s a confidence about him I think just because of that, that we need in our program always but also in that position room. All of those guys, the cool thing is I think they all respect each other and are just pushing each other, leaning every single day and Coach [Maurice Linguist] is doing an awesome job.”

Along with Jones, Mack and Howard, Linguist is also preparing a talented crop of incoming freshmen to take their first snaps in an Alabama uniform. Alabama signed five-star defensive backs Zabien Brown and Jaylen Mbakwe in 2024 and also brought in talented four-star Red Morgan. All four also got their first taste of fall camp at the college level Wednesday. Despite their lack of college experience, DeBoer likes where the group’s development is headed. He said they had a good spring and are continuing to get comfortable with the language and installs within defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s setup.

“What we need to see from them is just taking that next big step,” DeBoer said. Then, much like with Ryan [Williams] being a younger guy on offense, you just want to see that consistency. Consistency builds trust and that trust is going to be something that, whether old or young, we’ve all got to gell and whoever’s on the football field there’s got to be that trust and that confidence to go out there and make plays.”

With a strong group of freshmen behind them and big expectations in front, fall camp will be vital prep for Alabama’s spring transfer additions. The result of that prep will help determine the ceiling for the Tide’s secondary this fall. As Jones, Mack and Howard continue to gell, DeBoer is confident they’ll reach the level he needs them at by Alabama's Aug. 31 clash against Western Kentucky.

"They’ve got ability,” DeBoer said. “Now it's just a matter of getting those reps so they can be confident in themselves and others can be confident knowing and believing that they’re going to be in the right spot.”