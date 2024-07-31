“You want every play to be amazing, explosive, but you just want him lining up right, doing the fundamental things, making the easy plays and then because of his ability, the big ones will come,” first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer said when asked about Williams following Wednesday’s practice. “When your route is on air, run a good route, catch the ball, accelerate out with good ball security. You find those consistent fundamentals, you stack days, and those plays we know he is capable of making will happen.”

There figures to be plenty of those plays from the two-time Alabama Mr. Football winner this fall. However, as Williams enters his first season with the Tide, his head coach is more concerned with fundamentals than flash.

Ryan “Hollywood” Williams served as the headliner during the Crimson Tide’s opening practice on Wednesday. The freshman receiver didn’t waste any time living up to his five-star potential either, pulling off a one-handed catch during the media’s open-viewing period.

At 17 years old, Williams is the youngest player on Alabama’s roster. The Saraland native skipped his senior season of high school to reclassify and join Alabama a year early this fall. He’s coming off a junior season in which he reeled in 71 receptions for 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for 269 yards. He also threw a touchdown pass and scored on both a kickoff return and a punt return.

Before Williams can replicate those numbers at the college level, he’ll need to fight for his place in a loaded Alabama receiving corps that features a pair of talented returning juniors in Kendrick Law and Kobe Prentice as well as Washington transfer Germie Bernard. That being said, the freshman has been turning heads since he joined the team in May.

"We got a lot of guys, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Ryan Williams," Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said during a June interview with radio station 100.9. “This kid came in Day 1, he's running with the 4s and 5s with receivers and you can tell it's just burning through his soul.

"Guys, just remember. This kid should still be in high school right now, trying to get ready for a prom or something like that, OK? Alright? And right now, he's here on campus."

As for what to expect from Williams in Year 1?

"Guess what? Get your popcorn ready," Shepherd said during his radio interview. "Kid's gonna be good."

Williams and the Tide will return to the practice field Thursday for the second of 20 preseason practices leading up to game week for the season opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. It’s safe to say the freshman receiver will continue to remain in the spotlight over the next few weeks.