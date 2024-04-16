Kadyn Proctor has officially rejoined Alabama. The five-star tackle made his transfer back to the Crimson Tide official Tuesday, announcing the move over social media.

Proctor started at left tackle for Alabama during his freshman season last year but elected to transfer back home to Iowa in January. In March, the Des Moines, Iowa native announced he would be re-entering the transfer portal with the intent to rejoin the Crimson Tide.

Proctor entered his name in the transfer portal when it opened Tuesday. He did so by including a “do not contact” tag so other schools were unable to reach him.

Last season Proctor started all 14 games, becoming the first true freshman to start at left tackle for Alabama since Cam Robinson in 2014. His debut campaign came with a few growing pains as he tied for the most allowed sacks (12) among all Division I offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus.

Still, Proctor showed signs of growth throughout the year, earning Alabama's second-highest offensive grade during its win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. According to PFF, the 6-foot-7, 360-pound lineman ended the season with a 58.8 pass-blocking grade and a 67.2 run-blocking mark.

Proctor signed with Alabama as the top-rated tackle and No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class. He has three years of eligibility remaining.