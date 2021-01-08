 Dallas Turner explains why he chose to Roll Tide
Five-star linebacker Dallas Turner explains decision to Roll Tide

In this exclusive video interview, Five-star defensive end Dallas Turner goes one-on-one with Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com to talk about his decision to sign with Alabama. Turner also provides insight into his relationship with Alabama outside linebacker coach Sal Sunseri and mentions that he is looking forward to teaming up with current Alabama edge rusher William Anderson Jr. Click the play button above to watch the video.

