The rangy defender held over 40+ offer coming into today but felt that it was time to focus on a smaller group with a decision expected to happen sooner rather than later.

This afternoon, one of the nation’s top prospects DJ Pickett announced a top five of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan & Oregon.

Recruiting never stops is a saying often said but when dealing with the Crimson Tide it holds true 10/10.

Pickett is an elite talent and has been one of the more coveted prospects in a loaded 2025 group. In a class that is currently ranked No. 2 overall even following Ryan Williams reclass to 2024.

In many regards, the 2024 group is a mixture of depth and culture guys but the 2025 group is going to push everyone ahead of them to be better based on the quality of players they’ve shown themselves to be.

Pickett is no different, so if Alabama were to beat out the remaining contenders it would spell for another huge recruiting win for the Crimson Tide.

More to come on Pickett but we can confirm, he really enjoyed his recent visit to Alabama and the Tide are in this as much as anyone else.