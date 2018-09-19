Here are five questions to consider heading into the matchup.

Following three straight blowouts, No. 1 Alabama will face its first ranked opponent as No. 22 Texas A&M comes to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Jerry Jeudy stopped on a dime, putting Ole Miss cornerback Montrell Custis on skates before nearly finding the end zone. The only thing stopping the Alabama receiver was the sideline as he stepped out of bounds while juking Custis again at the 7-yard line. As embarrassing as the play might have been for the Ole Miss defender, he can at least take solace in knowing he isn’t the first cornerback to fall victim to such a move.

“Yeah, he’s juked us a couple of times, he’s gotten us a couple of times,” Alabama defensive back Trevon Diggs said. “Like I said he’s real gifted, real talented.”

Jeudy beat Custis again on Alabama’s next possession, pulling in a perfectly placed fade pass from Jalen Hurts for a 22-yard touchdown. The Crimson Tide receiver also caught a career-long 79-yard touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter, finishing the game with three receptions for 136 yards and two scores.

Jeudy has two touchdown receptions in each of Alabama’s games this season and leads the team with 11 receptions for 287 yards and six touchdowns. He’s currently on pace to smash Alabama’s single-season record for receiving touchdowns of 16 set by Amari Cooper in 2014. Cooper won the Biletnikoff Award that season, tallying 124 receptions for 1,727 yards.

