On Tuesday, 6-foot-10 center Aiden Sherrell, the No. 26 ranked prospect on the Rivals150, announced his commitment to Alabama, becoming the program’s first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class. The Norcross, Ga. native chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, among others.

Sherrell is onto his fourth high school in four seasons. He spent his freshman season at Norcross High School (Ga.), his sophomore season at Wasatch Academy (UT.), his junior season at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), and is set to play for Prolific Prep (Calif.) as a senior.

This past summer, Sherrell averaged 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds on 56.5% shooting from the field in 21.1 minutes per game for Vegas Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit.

What is Alabama getting in the athletic big man? Let’s explore his strengths, improvement areas, and intriguing two-way upside in the Crimson Tide’s free-flowing, dribble-drive system.