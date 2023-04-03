Transfers have played a big role in Nate Oats' success with Alabama basketball. This past season, five of the Crimson Tide's scholarship players were acquired via the transfer portal at one point in time.

Jahvon Quinerly, Mark Sears and Jordan Burner all developed into key contributors after making their way to the Capstone. Alabama hopes Wichita State transfers Jaykwon Walton is the next player to add his name to that list.

Walton committed to the Crimson Tide last week, becoming Alabama's first portal addition this offseason. The 6-foot-7, 206-pound wing from Montgomery, Ala., held an offer from lead Alabama assistant, Antonie Pettway as a 2019 high school recruit, but ultimately decided on Tom Crean and Georgia. He dealt with illness and a concussion throughout his freshman season in Athens, logging a total of 38 minutes across seven games. Walton entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, 2020, two games into his sophomore season. A year later, the former Top 100 recruit was suiting up for Shelton State, a local junior college program in the Tuscaloosa area.

Walton averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 36.2% shooting from beyond the arc in his 21 games with the Bucs in 2021-22. The athletic swingman was originally committed to Mississippi State before the firing of head coach Ben Howland, choosing Wichita State soon thereafter.

Walton has an untraditional path to Tuscaloosa, but this is becoming the new norm in college athletics. He’s joining his third Division-1 program, signed to another SEC program, and took the junior college route to rekindle some of his lost developmental time. Walton’s need to adapt to many different systematic contexts on the fly is what makes his fit with the Crimson Tide even more intriguing.

Let’s take a look at his statistical profile from Wichita State, and dive into the film room to see what Alabama is getting in its first transfer portal addition of the offseason.