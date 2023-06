Alabama is one of a handful of schools to have a player selected in each of the last four NBA drafts – an attest to head coach Nate Oats’ ability to attract high-prized talents and maximize their skill sets.

Wednesday, highly-touted forward Jarin Stevenson announced his decision to commit to Alabama while reclassifying to the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Crimson Tide over North Carolina and Virginia.

Stevenson will look to fill Noah Clowney’s void at the power forward position with the opportunity to become the next high-profile draft prospect in Tuscaloosa.

So what is Alabama getting in the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward? And why might he be the Crimson Tide’s next first-round draft prospect?