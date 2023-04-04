TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama won’t lift the curtain on next season's team until its A-Day game on April 22, but this week should provide a good indication of where things stand with its quarterback competition.

The Crimson Tide is set to hold its first spring scrimmage Friday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While Alabama won’t release stats from the closed workout, there tends to be some information distributed from the select few in attendance. Updates on the quarterback position are easily the most anticipated nuggets to come from those leaks.

Alabama’s quarterback battle is one of the biggest storylines in college football this offseason. With Bryce Young set to become a top-five pick in the NFL, the Crimson will turn to an inexperienced crop of passers to take his place. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson are the two frontrunners for the role, while freshmen Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan are looking to play their way into the competition this month.

Here’s a look at where each Alabama quarterback currently stands and what they will be looking to show during spring camp.