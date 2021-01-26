 Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson
Everything you should know about Paul Tyson going into 2021

The Alabama quarterback room will feature three freshmen entering the 2021 season. Paul Tyson, a redshirt freshman, Bryce Young who will be a freshman eligibility-wise because of the NCAA blanket wavier rule, and incoming early enrollee Jalen Milroe. In this video, we provide everything you need to know about 6-foot-5, 228 pound Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Paul "Bear" Bryant.

While Tyson did not see the field during the 2020 season, Tyson is definitely a name you should know on Alabama's roster going into the 2021 season as the Crimson Tide is coming off a perfect 13-0 season.

Paul Tyson did not see the field in 2020 as a RS-Freshman
Paul Tyson did play in Alabama's 2019 spring game as a true freshman
Paul Tyson is the great-grandson of Bear Bryant
