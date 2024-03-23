Alabama basketball's season is on the line once again when it faces Grand Canyon at 6:10 p.m. CT Sunday in Spokane Washington. The Crimson Tide is looking for its second Sweet 16 appearance in as many seasons. The No. 4 seed Crimson Tide defeated 13-seed Charleston 109-96. No. 12 seed Grand Canyon beat 5-seed Saint Mary's 75-66. Ahead of the Crimson Tide's clash against the Antelopes, here’s a full transcript of everything Oats said during his press conference Saturday.

Opening statement

We're excited to still be playing in the second round. We don't take it for granted. I thought our defense was good for large stretches against Charleston, and going to have to be even better against Grand Canyon. First time I really looked at them was watching the St. Mary's game last night, and they've got a high-major roster. They've got more athleticism than a lot of high-major teams. Coach Drew has done a great job. They've obviously got a lot of support from their administration with how they're running their program. There's a reason they've been winning multiple WAC titles since Coach Drew has got there. He was in our league in the SEC for a while. He knows what SEC talent looks like, and he's got some SEC talent on that roster. They're one of the best rim-protecting teams in the country. They turn people over a lot. They play hard. They like to get up and down. Hopefully they still like to get up and down. Our guys obviously like to play a little up and down, as evidenced by the 109 points, whatever we had, last game out. I don't know if this will be first to 100 or not, but it should be for an entertaining game because they've got athletes. We like to get up and down. They've got some big-time scorers, and there's going to be some plays -- I'm guessing there will be quite a few highlight reel plays on both sides. Hopefully we can limit their highlight reel plays. I think we both had a nice little underneath out of bounds alley-oop that looked a lot different than I would finish back when I played. We're looking forward to playing them, but they're good. We're going to have to really guard them. We're going to have to keep them out of the paint. But I think for the most part, we're healthy. Latrell, if you saw how much he was bleeding with the nose injury, we kind of let him rest in the hotel rather than doing a shootaround, just trying to get some of the swelling to go down a little bit. I think he should be good to go for tomorrow. But other than that, we're pretty healthy and ready to go. Really healthy for this time of the year.

On Grand Canyon's athleticism

Yeah, St. Mary's is a really good team. They won a really good league. They're tough, they're physical, and I thought Grand Canyon out-physicaled St. Mary's, to be honest with you. Now, we've played against some of the toughest most physical teams in the country in our league. I think Tennessee is a right at the top of that list. Mississippi State is very tough and physical. I think Florida did a good job being physical with us. Those have been some of the games we've struggled with, but we've also done well. Mississippi State, very tough and physical, and we've been able to beat them twice. Tennessee beat us twice. Florida, we beat them once, lost twice. Auburn we split with; they're pretty tough, physical. So we've played some tough, physical, athletic teams in our league. I think it's prepared us for a game like this. I would have thought maybe St. Mary's slow pace would have caused problems with Grand Canyon. It didn't so much. I'm not sure how deep Grand Canyon is. They play about seven guys a majority of the minutes, so I would hope playing a second game in two days, we can get out and run on them a little bit. Our front court is pretty deep. I think we've got to keep our guards as fresh as they can to keep the pace up. I would hope it would be an advantage with us, but they're pretty athletic and like to run, too. I don't think they're a team that's going to try to bridle their thoroughbreds and rein them in. I'm not Coach Drew, but I think you recruit athletes to be athletic, so my guess would be they'll let their athletes be athletic and this will be a game that's pretty up tempo.

On Grand Canyon's crowd

That's a good question. Grand Canyon has done a great job getting their students up here, having a big crowd. We're out here on the West Coast, and their administration has done a really good job whatever method they have of emphasizing getting the crowds here. We're going to kind of have a road game it seems like, at least with their crowd they had last night. The good thing is we've played a lot of tough road games, and again, now we don't always do it, what we tell our guys. The scoreboard is irrelevant to how hard we should be playing. It's really a distraction. Well, the crowd should be a distraction, too. Just focus on what's going on on the 94-by-52 right here and what we're doing. If the crowd is into it, great. If they're not into it, great. Whether there's 15,000 people in Coleman or whether we're in a practice where nobody but us is in the gym, it should have zero effect on your effort. Now, we're human, and sometimes that doesn't happen, but we're going to try to -- if you don't turn the ball over and give them a bunch of highlight reel plays going the other way, I think you can -- I don't know that you're going to totally keep the crowd out of it, but you can keep them down. The crowd gets amped with these highlight reel plays. Now, a lot of their highlight reel plays are an opponent's mistake, whether it's a turnover leading to a dunk, whether it's a big time blocked shot on a shot you shouldn't have taken. We've got to do a good job of playing sound, fundamental, solid, tough, gritty basketball which I think will keep the crowd down a little bit. But it's college basketball. I like having a crowd. Whether it's an away crowd, a home crowd, pack the place full and let's play in front of a bunch of people. I think the band, the crowd, the student section, it's a better crowd than professional sports, and I think that's what makes college basketball… I'm looking forward to having a good crowd in here tomorrow.

On winning without a top-40 defense

We had it for 30 minutes last night. I'm hoping that the sense of urgency that should come with an elimination tournament brings on the type of effort that would be top-40 defense. So we haven't been there like we needed to for too many times this year, so it's not going to climb into the top 40. You can't move the needle that much in one game when you're comparing it to 34, 35, 36, whatever games weended up playing here. We're not going to get into the top 40 over the year, but I think we can be a top 40 defense for a however many game stretch here. Hopefully it's five more games, if we can keep this thing going. If we can have the No. 1 offense in the country and a top-30 or -40 defense, we have a chance to make a deep run. I thought we had a top-30 or -40 defense for about 30 minutes. I do realize it's human nature that when you get up 31 and your guys think the game is over, they relax a little bit. I wish we hadn't done that because I think we really could have pitched a really great defensive game if we'd have stuck with it after we got up 31 to close the game out with. I don't think we're going to get up 31 on Grand Canyon. I think they've got too many athletes. They're a really good team. Charleston was a good team, too, but Grand Canyon's level of athleticism is a lot different. Whatever the score is, they hit a bunch of tough shots and we're down, we make a bunch of nice plays and get up, it shouldn't affect how hard we play. But I think, like you said, top-20 offense, top-40 defense, my prayers, my hope is that we can show it with this elimination tournament and the sense of urgency brings that type of effort on.

On NIL and Grand Canyon's rapid rise

I think it's a good question. I think you're right on. If you've got an administration, a donor base that wants to contribute heavily to your collectives and you're able to go -- I think technically it's not supposed to be involved in recruiting. I think we all know how that works. If you can put together a strong NIL collective, it makes recruiting a lot easier. So it's a lot easier to elevate a program quickly if you've got the support behind the program than it was -- I don't feel like I've been at this level very long. This is my fifth year at Alabama. I was only four years as a head coach at Buffalo and two years as an assistant, so I haven't been in Division I very long, 11 years now, but even if you go back seven, eight, nine years ago like when I was building Buffalo, you had to get a high school kid -- we ended up being 14th in the country at Buffalo and won some high-major games. But we had to – I don't want to totally say get lucky, but you had to kind of hit on some high school kids that everybody else missed on, didn't think they were good enough. Now if you're at a place like a Grand Canyon, shoot, some of these kids are coming back from some really good programs. They've got some transfers from -- it's not like these programs missed on them, they just went somewhere and had an NBA player playing in front of them, and they couldn't get enough minutes and want to play, and now they're going to come back down and now they're looking like they belong at the high-major school that they went to initially. It's a lot easier to do that recruitment with some of the resources. I don't know, Grand Canyon looks like they've got -- we played down there when I was an assistant at Buffalo. The crowd was great, facilities were great. You could tell they're investing in trying to build this program, and they hired Bryce Drew who's a high-major head coach that knows what he's doing. This program is definitely on the rise. They won a tournament game. They've made multiple NCAA tournaments, and they've done -- between the administration and everybody involved around that program, they've done a great job raising it in a hurry over there.

On visit to Yale locker room

Well, I think Yale has won two NCAA Tournament games in the history of Yale basketball, correct? So their first tournament game that they won was over Baylor in Providence. Is that accurate? I was there. We played right after them. That was my first NCAA Tournament game in Buffalo, so I was obviously happy for Coach Jones then. Now we're back in the same building. We play right after them. They got their second win. Look, I don't know where they're going to get sent next year, but if they could maybe convince the committee if they're fortunate enough to make the tournament to send Alabama to play right behind them, they're 2-0 with Coach Oats following behind them in the tournament. We took a kid Jordan Bruner -- you can't be a grad transfer and play in the Ivy League. So Jordan graduated, had one more year left, came -- that was our second year at Alabama, the first time we won the SEC regular season tournament, went to the Sweet 16. Jordan was our starting center. I had known Coach Jones before that. Obviously we played Providence together and just through the business. But he was great with Bruner's recruitment. So I had gotten to know him a lot better. It had nothing to do with the fact they beat Auburn. I know everybody wants to make that out to be. No. You want your league to do well. It looks a lot better for us if our league does really well. It was just I've known Coach Jones, a lot of respect for him. I was at Buffalo as a 13 seed playing Arizona. I know the feeling in that locker room. I just wanted to -- I didn't talk to their team or anything. I just congratulated Coach Jones, who by the way an unbelievable coach. He's done great work at Yale for a long time. He's a great coach and a good friend in the business. I just want to congratulate James on a win.

On Mark Sears and his mother's role as a cheerleader

She's got a lot of energy, that's for sure. I don't ever see her. I'm focused on the game. When I go back and look at the TV replay after the game, she's telling me she's getting more into it on defense, so maybe it's like some synergy between the two of them. Like he gets in a better stance if she gets in a better stance on the defensive end. She's got a lot of energy. We need Mark playing with the same energy she's cheering with. I think he's been pretty good here lately. I thought his defense was great yesterday. Look, Mark is leading us in scoring. He's second team All-American and he's first team All-SEC. He's a really good player. Their family is from the state of Alabama. He's the one kid we've got on this team from the state of Alabama. She's been following Alabama basketball for a long time, before Mark was even there. Now her son is one of the best players in the country playing for the in-state team. It's a good story. I'm glad that she's having a bunch of fun, and hopefully she continues to have a lot of fun for a couple more weeks here, and I'm all for her bringing her energy to the gym every game.

