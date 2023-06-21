In addition to his commitment, Stevenson also announced that he will be reclassifying to the 2023 class which would make him eligible to play for Alabama this season. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward was ranked as the No. 27 overall player in the 2024 class. He will turn 18 in October.

Alabama basketball’s frontcourt isn’t looking so thin anymore. Nate Oats added another big man to next season’s roster Wednesday as highly-prized forward Jarin Stevenson committed to the Crimson Tide over North Carolina and Virginia.

Stevenson averaged 21.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks during his junior season at Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, N.C. He also has the shooting touch Oats likes in his big men, making 62% of his shots from the floor and 36% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Stevenson’s commitment does a lot to sure up a frontcourt decimated by offseason departures. The Crimson Tide lost starting big men Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako to the NBA Draft, as well as veteran forward Noah Gurley to graduation. Senior Nick Pringle, who averaged 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting a team-high 84.7% from the floor, is the only returning frontcourt player from last year’s team.

In addition to Stevenson, Alabama is also expected to add North Dakota transfer Grant Nelson, who earned All-Summit League first-team honors, averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season. The Crimson Tide also brought in a pair of freshmen forwards in Rivals100 members Mo Dioubate (No. 78 overall) and Sam Walters (No. 51 overall).

The addition of Stevenson brings Alabama’s scholarship count to 11, while Nelson would move the Tide’s total to 12 once he formally commits. The NCAA scholarship limit is 13 for men’s basketball. However, it looks unlikely that Alabama will fill its final scholarship opening heading into the season.