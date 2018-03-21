TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The last time Alabama fans saw Devonta Smith he was pulling in the game-winning reception in overtime during the Crimson Tide’s 26-23 victory over Georgia in the national championship game. Tuesday, the sophomore receiver was seen defending passes during Alabama’s first spring practice.

Smith worked with the defensive backs during individual drills but was wearing a white jersey given to offensive players. Following the workout, Alabama head coach Nick Saban explained the reasoning behind the move and how the Crimson Tide will use its playmaker moving forward.

“He could play corner, but that’s not our plan for him,” Saban said. “We don’t have enough guys in the secondary right now. We recruited some good players. Hopefully, they’ll come along in the fall. They aren’t here in the spring; Saivion [Smith] is the only guy who is here. We’ve done a lot of this kind of stuff. We taught Christion Jones to play defensive back… [Smith] works individually with the corners. Then he plays receiver the rest of the practice.”