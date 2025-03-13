Derrion Reid questionable for Alabama’s first SEC Tournament game

Alabama forward Derrion Reid was listed as questionable ahead of the Crimson Tide's first matchup in the SEC Tournament on Friday. The freshman forward has not played in Alabama's last six games and appeared as questionable on the Tide's initial availability report released Thursday night.

Reid has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the beginning of the season. Alabama coach Nate Oats gave an update on Reid's status Wednesday ahead of Alabama's trip to Nashville, Tennessee for the SEC Tournament and said the forward was progressing to be available in some capacity in the postseason.

"Derrion was able to practice in some limited capacity, but wasn't doing 5-on-5 stuff," Oats said. "Provided he has another good day tomorrow morning at practice, he hopefully will be clear to play for the week, which will be great. it will give us a little bit more depth if we're fortunate enough to play three games in a row."

Reid last appeared in the Tide’s first matchup against Auburn in February, playing five minutes and recording four points all from the free-throw line. The former McDonald’s All-American is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 over 18 appearances this season.

No. 3 seed Alabama will play its quarterfinal matchup of the SEC Tournament at 8:30 p.m. CT Friday inside Bridgestone Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. The Tide is awaiting the winner between No. 6 seed Kentucky and No. 14 seed Oklahoma. The two sides face off Wednesday night.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory disclosure.