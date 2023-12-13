Alabama’s full schedule is set for next season. The SEC unveiled the dates for its full conference slate Thursday night, allowing the Crimson Tide to complete its calendar for the coming year.

Alabama’s conference slate will begin with a rematch of this year’s SEC Championship Game, as the Crimson Tide welcomes Georgia to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 28. Earlier Thursday, the conference announced the game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on ABC.

Alabama beat Georgia, 27-24, earlier this month to claim its 30th SEC title. The last time the two teams met inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2020 when the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs 41-24. Alabama will have a week off to prepare for Georgia next year as the first of its two open slates falls the weekend before the matchup.

Following the game against Georgia, the Crimson Tide will make its first SEC road trip as it travels to Vanderbilt on Oct. 5. Alabama will then host South Carolina the following before traveling to Tennessee for The Third Saturday in October rivalry on Oct. 19. The Tide will wrap up the month of October by hosting Missouri the following week.

As usual, Alabama’s open week will come before its game against LSU. The Crimson Tide will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Nov. 9 before taking a break from SEC play by hosting FCS opponent Mercer the following week.

Alabama’s final SEC road game will be against Oklahoma, as the Crimson Tide travels to face the Sooners on Nov. 23. Alabama’s only other trip to Norman, Oklahoma came in 2002 when it suffered a 37-27 loss to the Sooners.

Next year’s Iron Bowl will be back in Tuscaloosa as Alabama hosts Auburn on Nov. 30. The Crimson Tide hasn’t lost to the Tigers at home since 2010.

Next year will mark the SEC’s first divisionless season since 1991. The teams with the best two conference records will meet in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7 inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before getting into SEC play, Alabama will open its season against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31. From there, the Crimson Tide will welcome South Florida to Bryant-Denny Stadium the following week as part of a two-for-one trade between the two schools. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulls 17-3 in Tampa this year. South Florida will also travel to Alabama in 2026.

Alabama’s first road game of the season will come when it travels to Wisconsin on Sept. 14. The Crimson Tide’s only other trip to Madison came in 1928 when it suffered a 15-0 defeat to the Badgers.