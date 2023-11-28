Alabama kicker Will Reichard and linebacker Dallas Turner were named as finalists for national awards in their respective positions Tuesday.

Reichard is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top kicker, while Turner was nominated for two awards that recognize the NCAA's best defensive player.

In his fifth season with the Crimson Tide, Reichard is 18-for-21 on field goals and a perfect 50-for-50 on extra-point tries. Reichard is also tied with former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds for the most career points in NCAA history with 530.

Miami (Ohio) kicker Graham Nicholson and UNLV’s Jose Pizano are the other two finalists for the Groza Award. Alabama has never had a Groza Award winner since the award was first given in 1992. The award will be announced during ESPN’s College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

Turner is one of three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the nation's best defensive player. He joins UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu and NC State linebacker Payton Wilson.

Turner has 46 tackles, eight sacks and a pair of forced fumbles this season. He would become the fourth Alabama player to win the award and the second in a row after Will Anderson Jr. took home the honor last campaign.

The Bednarik award will also be announced Dec. 8.

Turner is also a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to the NCAA’s best defensive player who embodies both strong character and athletic performance. Michigan’s Junior Colson, Utah’s Jonah Elliss and Latu were also nominated. The Lott Trophy will be announced Dec. 10, in Newport Beach, California.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was not one of the three finalists for the Davey O'Brien award given to the nation’s top quarterback. Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are the three quarterbacks in the running. The winner will also be announced Dec. 8.

Milore remains in contention to be one of the three finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The finalists will be announced Monday and the Heisman will be awarded Dec. 9. Milroe currently has the fourth best odds to win the award at +10000, behind Penix, Daniels and Nix, according to ESPN.