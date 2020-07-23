The University of Alabama is very much in play for five-star strongside defensive end Korey Foreman . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Six-foot-5, 310-pound tackle Anquin Barnes has already committed to the Crimson Tide, but Alabama is still looking to add a few more defensive linemen to the 2021 class.

On July 8, Foreman released his top seven schools. LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Oregon, USC and Howard joined the Crimson Tide in the updated list.