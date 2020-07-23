BamaInsider continues to break down Alabama’s current 2021 commits by taking a look at what they offer and how they will fit in for the Crimson Tide. Today we examine the highest-rated recruit in the Tide’s class, five-star tackle Tommy Brockermeyer .

The Brockermeyer twins have long been known to be a package deal. So when James announced his commitment to Alabama last week, it was no shock to see Tommy follow suit moments later. The surprise comes in the Crimson Tide’s ability to pull the two talented offensive linemen away from Texas given their family ties to the Longhorns.

Tommy is the more athletic of the twins and was arguably Alabama’s top target in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-6, 288-pound offensive tackle is rated as the No. 10 player in the nation and No. 2 player at his position. While a shoulder injury wiped out his junior season, Tommy had already cemented himself as one of the top prospects in next year’s class following a monster sophomore year.

The five-star tackle oozes potential and possesses all the traits teams tend to look for in elite offensive linemen. During last year’s Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas, he measured in with an 80.5-inch wingspan and 36-inch arms and also clocked a 5.1 time in the 40-yard dash. He has also made significant strides in the weight room, bulking up roughly 40 pounds since his sophomore season.

Along with his athletic ability, Tommy is sound from a technical aspect. His athleticism and long wingspan allow him to excel in pass protection while he’s also able to overpower opponents to clear holes in the running game. Both aspects of his game should only improve as he continues to fill out his frame.