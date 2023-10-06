Commit Spotlight: Zabien Brown
Alabama is bringing in a deep recruiting class this cycle with six defensive backs committed. One of the primary targets that the Crimson Tide were able to land was California cornerback Zabien Brown.
Brown is one of the more talented defenders in the state of California, which provides him the opportunity to select the Tide over finalists Ohio State and USC.
Playing for the Mater Dei program, you know that he will compete at a higher level and play smart football. With such a history of helping players advance their careers go the collegiate and pro levels, the program is one of the more recognized nationally. So to land Brown, you understand the pedigree and culture he’s been the last four years.
Now with Brown, he brings so much to the table from a versatility standpoint with his experience contributing at nearly every position at some point in his career.
Brown has been vocal about playing any position necessary for the Tide once on campus. For now the expectation is that he will start at cornerback for the Tide who are losing a handful of players in the secondary and adding a player like Brown will only help that transition.
Thus far Mayer Dei is 6-0. Brown has played a major role, helping give up very little on his end as the defensive continues to stifle opponents.
Brown was the 10th player to join the class and was a major one as a Rivals100 prospect.
As we look back on this class we will see that California played a big role, one that most Alabama fans hope ends in another national championship.