Alabama is bringing in a deep recruiting class this cycle with six defensive backs committed. One of the primary targets that the Crimson Tide were able to land was California cornerback Zabien Brown.

Brown is one of the more talented defenders in the state of California, which provides him the opportunity to select the Tide over finalists Ohio State and USC.

Playing for the Mater Dei program, you know that he will compete at a higher level and play smart football. With such a history of helping players advance their careers go the collegiate and pro levels, the program is one of the more recognized nationally. So to land Brown, you understand the pedigree and culture he’s been the last four years.