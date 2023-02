According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Young will instead only do interviews with NFL teams and will have his height and weight taken during the six-day event.

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young will not throw or run during this week's NFL Combine, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Young suffered a shoulder injury during Alabama's roadtrip to Arkansas on Oct. 1 where he missed the entire second half and the following game against Texas A&M. However, Young is "long past" his injury according to the report and will throw at Alabama's pro day on March 23.

He is one of 13 former Alabama players to attend this year’s combine, the most in the nation.

Young and former teammate Will Anderson Jr. are ESPN's top-rated players for the 2023 draft, projecting to be some of the first players taken off the board, according to multiple mock drafts.