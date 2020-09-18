Brian Robinson lacks the hype, but a clear path to the NFL remains
On Sept. 11, Hillcrest football coach Sam Adams took to Twitter to share a questionnaire he got from the Las Vegas Raiders concerning former Patriot and current Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr.
“Coach, why do you make such a big deal about being on time?” pic.twitter.com/cq97fPdoIE— Sam Adams (@CoachSamAdams) September 11, 2020
"The NFL guys, they want to do their homework and understand the total package of each prospect that they have a chance of choosing in the draft," Adams said. "And the thing about Brian, he's going to get positive marks on all those kind of boxes. You know all that off the field stuff has been spectacular and (he is) a person of extremely high character."
That letter is just one tool the NFL employs when it comes to prospect evaluation.
Alabama coach Nick Saban said freshmen arrive in Tuscaloosa, assuming the NFL will judge them based solely or mostly on their performance on Saturday afternoons. That couldn't be further from the truth.
