Alabama 'hopeful' Christian Barmore can return to practice next week
On Wednesday night, Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on defensive lineman Christian Barmore who is currently overcoming a knee injury.
"We’re hopeful that by Monday of next week he’ll be able to do some things in practice," Saban said. "You never know for sure exactly how a guy is gonna progress. But at least that’s the prognosis for right now.
"It’s probably too early to tell if he’ll be ready to play in the first game or not."
Saban originally announced Barmore's injury on Saturday following the final scrimmage of the offseason. At the time, the Alabama coach said the injury was not serious, but Saban did disclose that it prevented Barmore from taking part in the scrimmage.
Barmore recorded 26 tackles in 2019, including six tackles for loss and two sacks.
Only former teammate Xavier McKinney received a higher grade from Pro Football Focus than Barmore (86.9) He also graded out well in the pass-rushing category (88.1).
PFF credited Barmore with 26 total pressures (third-most on the Crimson Tide) despite the fact that he rushed the passer only 168 times.
That sort of production is a big reason why the young defender has been included in the first-round pick conversation this offseason.