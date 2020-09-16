On Wednesday night, Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on defensive lineman Christian Barmore who is currently overcoming a knee injury.

"We’re hopeful that by Monday of next week he’ll be able to do some things in practice," Saban said. "You never know for sure exactly how a guy is gonna progress. But at least that’s the prognosis for right now.

"It’s probably too early to tell if he’ll be ready to play in the first game or not."



