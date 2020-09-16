After breaking down Alabama’s offense on Tuesday , here’s what we know about the Tide’s defense.

Following Alabama’s second scrimmage over the weekend, Nick Saban announced that the Crimson Tide is moving on from fall camp and focusing its attention on Missouri. While we are still a few days away from game week, now is a good time to take a look at what we’ve learned about the Tide so far this offseason.

What we know: Much was made of Alabama’s two season-ending injuries at inside linebacker last fall. In many ways, losing LaBryan Ray in Week 3 cut just as deep. The starting defensive end suffered a season-ending foot injury against South Carolina which forced the Tide to start two freshmen on the defensive line for the majority of the year. That played a part in Alabama recording just 2.46 sacks per game, it’s lowest average since 2014.

While Ray has just 4.5 sacks to his name at Alabama, the redshirt junior should go a long way toward bolstering the Tide’s defense up front.

“He adds something to us that we don’t have,” Saban said. “He’s athletic. He’s got initial quickness. He’s very positive in terms of pass rush and being able to play space plays because he can run and he is athletic. And we need more guys to be like that on our team on the defensive line.”

The hope is that redshirt sophomore Christian Barmore can add a similar athletic option on the other side of Alabama’s defensive line. The Tide also returns sophomore defensive tackle D.J. Dale, who started 10 games at the nose guard position before missing time with a knee injury late in the season.

Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe should add depth after earning starting time as freshmen last year. Redshirt junior Phidarian Mathis also provides a veteran option off the bench. All in all, this should be a much-improved unit.

What we don’t know: Barmore is arguably Alabama’s best returning pass rusher, but it remains to be seen if he can put everything together in order to play to his potential. Last season, the 6-foot-5, 310-pounder earned Freshman All-SEC honors, recording six tackles for a loss with two sacks and five quarterback hurries. Earlier in camp, Saban praised Barmore on his pass-rushing ability but stated the Tide needs good all-around players at the position.

While Barmore might have the biggest ceiling among Alabama’s young defensive linemen, that won’t be enough to earn him the starting job if he isn’t able to improve his overall game. Competition usually brings the best out of players. How Barmore responds over the next few weeks should have a lot to say about his impact on this year’s defense.