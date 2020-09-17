As the season draws nearer, Alabama is changing up its daily routine — on and off the field. With a second scrimmage in the books, the Crimson Tide shifted its focus to Missouri this week as it began game prep for next week’s season opener.

The Tide is also heightening its preparation against a more silent opponent as Nick Saban announced players will now be tested daily for COVID-19.

“We just thought that it gives the players better peace of mind,” Saban said. “It’s the best thing for the players, it’s the best thing for the program. We have the capabilities and resources to do it, so we’re happy to do it.”

Alabama’s new protocols come as Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz revealed Wednesday that 12 of his players will miss the opener due to COVID-19 protocols. The SEC mandates a 14-day quarantine for players who have had "prolonged close contact" with someone who tests positive.

Saban has previously said he plans on keeping his team’s medical information close to the vest out of respect for his players. The head coach said Wednesday night that he has no plans making a similar announcement, stating “we don’t really have anybody that I know that would be out for sure for the game.”

“We may have some injured players who may not recover enough to be able to play in the game,” Saban said. “We haven't really discussed it. I'm sure when we get into game week and we figure out exactly who can and who can't we'll kind of let you know. We don't really...I mean, I could give you a number. I don't know what 12 players Missouri has out. I don't know how that affects what we do. We want to certainly focus on what we need to do to play well in the game and get the players who are capable of playing ready to play.”

As of now, Alabama looks like it will be close to full strength when it travels to Missouri on Sept. 26. Saban provided an update on Christian Barmore (knee), stating the team was hopeful the redshirt sophomore defensive lineman will be able to return to practice next Monday.