Breakout WR recruit Corey Barber sets trio of official visits

Corey Barber was already considered a breakout recruit during the fall, as he put a head-turning season together at Hoover (Ala.) Spain Park High School.
Under coach Tim Vakakes, the junior registered a whopping 1,400-plus yards and 17 touchdowns as the Jaguars won 12 of 13 games in the process. Since, he has somehow upped the stock more with a verified 4.46-second 40-yard dash time at the Under Armour Atlanta workout back on February 9.
"It's been a blessing for sure," Barber told Rivals. "Having a head coach like Coach V, who wants to get guys to the next level, helps to get these coaches coming in. I'm thankful for everyone in this process.
"I'm glad I got to show myself to the world."
A scholarship offer jump has come through in that time, with programs like Georgia, Alabama and others joining the fold. Before that point, it was Ole Miss, Miami and others setting a high bar.
"Alabama and Georgia offering, those were big ones," he said. "Those are two of the big dogs in the SEC, it lets me know that I can play against those top guys and that I'm one of those top guys.
"But I'm still hungry like I have zero offers, for sure."
As Barber looks to narrow a growing list of options, both official and unofficial visits will play a critical part. He'll see plenty of programs in short order, beginning with Georgia Tech March 6, Georgia March 15, Alabama March 22, Miami March 29 and Ole Miss April 5.
Then the official visits pick up in June, with a trio set thus far. Miami will get a return trip beginning June 6 before Mississippi State and Arkansas the following weekends.
"Miami shows love, I talk to all the coaches...I just was on a FaceTime with coach (Mario) Cristobal yesterday," Barber said of The U. "They treat me as one of theirs and they're really excited about getting me down there. I am, too."
The SEC duo slated for the official visits should not be overlooked compared to others on the list, Barber says.
"I'm not just big on the name, I want to go somewhere where they develop players," he said. "I love the way the coaching staffs are. Mississippi State and Arkansas are two great programs in the SEC for sure.
"They're gonna produce dogs for sure."
Of course other programs are still courting Barber and more offers could come in, and the rising-senior singled out Tennessee as a potential new option, but the rush of visits comes with a purpose considering an emerging decision window.
"I want to take trips where I can see them as a home for me," Barber said. "Then I'm gonna sit down with Coach V and my parents to see what really feels like home.
"I want to commit before the season...I want to lock in, find my home and build a relationship with those guys."