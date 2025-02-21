Alabama lands a commitment from four-star EDGE Jamarion Matthews

Alabama is making the most of February on the recruiting trail.

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide added even more star power to their 2026 haul in the form of in-state EDGE Jamarion Matthews, who committed to Alabama over Clemson, Florida State, and others on Friday.

Matthews, one of the state's most productive pass-rushers out of Harvest (Ala.) Sparkman High, is scheduled to play his senior season at Gainesville (Ga.) High in Georgia. He locked in his commitment in-state to the Tide first.

Alabama extended an offer to Matthews early in his junior season -- and hosted the four-star defender several times since -- including a visit back on February 1 for the Tide's junior day.

"I loved everything about Alabama," Matthews previously told Rivals. "Getting an offer from one of the biggest football programs in college football is something I dreamed of."