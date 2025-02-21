Alabama focused on alleviating fatigue to get faster start against Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA — Getting stuck in Missouri didn’t change Nate Oats' plans. Some travel delays meant Alabama didn’t get back from its first road loss in Southeastern Conference play until 5 p.m. Thursday nightm but Oats wasn’t worried about making up for lost practice time.

“We’ve tried to make sure they’ve got their legs back under them,” Oats told reporters Friday afternoon. “Even before we hit all of the travel issues yesterday we decided not to practice yesterday just to try and get their legs back, make sure that’s not a physical fatigue matter with the start of these games. So didn’t practice yesterday, went super light today with the goal in mind to get them re-charged physically, mentally to see if we can’t have some better starts to these games.”

A lethargic start against the Tigers saw the Crimson Tide go down 12-0 in the first three minutes of its 110-95 defeat. For a second straight game, an opening run was the difference in the final score. Auburn started with a 9-0 advantage and held on for a 94-85 victory inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday.

The Mizzou blitz came in spight of a starting lineup change for Alabama that saw freshman guard Labaron Philon replace sophomore forward Jarin Stevenson. Philon was joined by Alabama’s four fifth-year seniors and usual starters — guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood and forwards Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi.

Oats had those players in mind when adjusting Alabama’s practice schedule to combat the group's slow play to begin games. He credited Sears for his game preparation, which was reflected by his 35-point performance in the loss to Mizzou. But for the rest of the veterans, the days building up to Saturday’s clash against Kentucky are set aside to get their legs under them.

“We’ve gotta have better starts," Oats said. "And the one common denominator is those four fifth-year guys that have been in the starting lineup. And they’re all great kids that want to perform well. They’re down on themselves so it’s not like they need me to pile on. They need to make sure that they’re fresh and ready to go an shot out of a cannon tomorrow.”

Oats used Nelson as a specific example. The South Dakota State transfer struggled mightly in the paint against Missouri, logging eight points and three rebounds while playing just 18 minutes. Oats is hoping the extra rest can yield a similar performance to Nelson’s 19-point first half against the Wildcats inside Rupp Arena.

“That’s probably the best he’s looked all year,” Oats said. "It would be great if we can get that Grant back. I mean, he just came out of that game aggressive, downhill. Part of the no practice yesterday, very light practice today, was trying to get his legs back under him. Get Youngblood, get Cliff [going.]”

Oats also cited extra rest as a potential fix to some lackluster Alabama shooting splits on its home floor. The Crimson Tide is hitting 29% of its 3s inside Coleman Coliseum, compared to 39% in away venues. Oats said the opportunity for multiple shootarounds the morning of home games is potentially harming game-day prep rather than helping it. He’s planning for a light walkthrough Saturday and wants to see his players focused on getting loose, rather than getting as many shots up as possible before its next home game.

“Sometimes less is more,” Oats said. “When we’re at home guys are able to get in the gym a bunch. They get their shooting time in the morning. They come back in early before the game. We chart how much they do it. Some of our guys are putting too many miles on their legs before a game starts at home. So, some of our guys need to eliminate some of the shooting times in the afternoon and just get their legs up under them and shoot.”

Oats said he has to do a better job moving forward of making sure his players are ready to go to avoid similar slow starts over the final five games. The Tide got off to a 15-9 advantage over Kentucky in the first matchup. With Alabama reeling and in need of a boost with five-ranked games to go, Oats is hoping the reset can lead to a similar result and have a long-term impact on his players.

“I’ve tried to encourage them, we’ve gotta get to this level,” Oats said. “On my end, I’ve gotta do what I’ve gotta do to make sure your bodies are fresh. On your end, you gotta make you do what you do to make sure your bodies are fresh by getting with [athletic trainer Clarke Holter], make sure your minds are fresh, make sure you’re locked in. There needs to be more video-watching because we can’t just go through it all live like maybe we’ve done in the past.

“I’ve tried to keep their spirits up. I think we’ll respond tomorrow. I think their spirits are up. I think their minds are in the right place. I think we will have given them enough time to rejuvenate themselves. I anticipate us being ready to go. We just can’t keep having these starts.”

Alabama will face Kentucky at 5 p.m. CT Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on ESPN.