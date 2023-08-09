"After I went down there for my visit, Alabama was all my mom could talk about," Morgan said. "When she was feeling like that, I knew it was only a matter of time."

Morgan is yet another get from Phenix City with Alabama already holding a commitment from his class of 2024 teammate, defensive lineman Isaia Faga . Morgan was only committed to Florida State for around a month before deciding to flip his commitment. Alabama's staff offered him during the summer around the same time he released his top group. At that time, Florida State had shown enough to garner his commitment but after several developments on the trail and a "Cook Out" visit, Morgan had seen enough.

Alabama is on a roll just as the doctor ordered with two flips in two days. After stealing five-star safety Peyton Woodyard from Georgia on Tuesday, the Crimson Tide continued its recent momentum, flipping in-state safety Rydarius Morgan from Florida State.

"I really built a great bond with the staff. They showed me what the opportunity would be like for me down there. It was a plan I could really get behind, just seeing with the room looked like and how they want to use my versatility to really try every position at least to some extent."

With Morgan flipping from Florida State, he brings in depth from a class that is providing Alabama with depth for the near future. A lot of the players in this 2024 class understand their role for the Crimson Tide and it may not be to come in to be the star. This group seems to have a strong understanding of the process, something that Morgan spoke with TideIllustrated about.

"Alabama has a way of doing things that you have to respect," Morgan said. "When I spoke with Coach [Travaris] T-Rob he showed me how I can improve in their system and if I just buy in there will be an opportunity. He was really on me since day one, I never forgot about that. They see me playing the role of Malachi Moore or Brian Branch. I'm a strong believer in competition and I think if you go to Alabama you are playing against the best on a daily basis, just look at our class. The tradition and culture played a huge role in my decision."

"The coaches at Alabama all just showed me love. After I visited for the cookout, I just had a feeling but I wanted to let everything play out. The time just felt right for today and I wanted to make it official, so yeah Roll Tide, I'm committed. I just know Alabama fans can expect to get the most from me every day. We ready to shake things up."

With the addition of Morgan Alabama now has five defensive backs committed most recently Peyton Woodyard, followed by Jaylen Mbakwe, Zabien Brown, and Jameer Grimsley. Expect Morgan to come in and compete for his spot amongst that group while representing the state of Alabama.

Morgan is the sixth player in-state to commit to the Tide. Alabama has been very throughout this cycle focused on guys who will compete immediately in addition to players who can develop over time into great players.

There may be more news coming soon for the Tide so stay tuned to TideIllustrated as we keep you up to date with recruiting news and nuggets.