After one season in crimson and white, Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Miller led Alabama in scoring with 18.8 points and added 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season. His stellar season was met with a bevy of accolades as he was named the 2023 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Freshman of the Year, the USBWA Freshman of the Year award recipient and was an Associated Press First Team All-Amercian selection.

The 6-foot-9 forward scored 696 points in all 37 games, trailing only Reggie King's 747 in 1978-79. He also became the fourth player in the last 50 years to lease the SEC in scoring as a true freshman joining Tennessee's Bernard King (1975) as well as LSU's Chris Jackson (1989) and Cameron Thomas (2021). Miller's the only player in Division I in the last 30 years to score 695 points, record 305 rebounds and make 105 three-pointers this season.

Miller is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft and is projected to be the first collegiate player taken according to multiple outlets.