BONE: Five more recruiting thoughts ahead of the weekend
1. Another week, another commitment to closely watch this weekend. Damon Payne, the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country, will announce his decision on Sunday around 2:00 p.m.
Payne is currently 100-percent Forecasted to Alabama. Payne can become another massive commitment for the Crimson Tide in the 2021 as Alabama continues to march towards a top three class. I am confident in my pick for Payne to Alabama. Is Payne the only commitment expected this weekend?
Here we go...— Tino Sunseri (@CoachTSunseri) July 24, 2020
Tic Tock, Tic Tock...... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bs69OwFRPK
