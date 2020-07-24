1. Another week, another commitment to closely watch this weekend. Damon Payne, the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country, will announce his decision on Sunday around 2:00 p.m.

Payne is currently 100-percent Forecasted to Alabama. Payne can become another massive commitment for the Crimson Tide in the 2021 as Alabama continues to march towards a top three class. I am confident in my pick for Payne to Alabama. Is Payne the only commitment expected this weekend?

Here we go...



Tic Tock, Tic Tock...... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bs69OwFRPK — Tino Sunseri (@CoachTSunseri) July 24, 2020

Continue reading the rest of Bone's thoughts here... Other topics covered: - Others that could commit soon

- Will Alabama land a RB or a QB in 2021?

- Will Shemar Turner sign with Alabama

- Will Alabama's offensive line get even better in 2021?

