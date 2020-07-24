 Alabama football recruiting best offensive line ever
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 12:51:29 -0500') }} football Edit

BONE: Five more recruiting thoughts ahead of the weekend

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

1. Another week, another commitment to closely watch this weekend. Damon Payne, the No. 3 defensive tackle in the country, will announce his decision on Sunday around 2:00 p.m.

Alabama recruiting best OL class ever?

Making the Case: Ga'Quincy McKinstry

Tommy Brockermeyer could be instant impacter

Payne is currently 100-percent Forecasted to Alabama. Payne can become another massive commitment for the Crimson Tide in the 2021 as Alabama continues to march towards a top three class. I am confident in my pick for Payne to Alabama. Is Payne the only commitment expected this weekend?

Continue reading the rest of Bone's thoughts here...

Other topics covered:

- Others that could commit soon
- Will Alabama land a RB or a QB in 2021?
- Will Shemar Turner sign with Alabama
- Will Alabama's offensive line get even better in 2021?

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}