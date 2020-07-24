BamaInsider - Making the Case: Ga'Quincy McKinstry

*****

*****

ALABAMA

“McKinstry is the top player in Alabama. He has been a priority target for the Crimson Tide since day one. McKinstry has visited Tuscaloosa twice as much as the other top schools on his short list of favorites. Alabama has also extended him an offer in basketball.

McKinstry is taking his time with his recruitment. The Crimson Tide hope it can lure him to T-town because of the recruiting efforts of cornerbacks coach Karl Scott, who was one of the top recruiters in the country in 2020. Proximity to home, NFL pedigree and relationships with current players on the Alabama football team might be key components in landing the elite athlete.” - Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com



*****

AUBURN

“McKinstry has been high on Auburn since his recruitment began two years ago and continues to be evidenced by the Tigers being in his final three. McKinstry during that time has developed strong bonds with the coaches. He’s visited several times and become very familiar with the campus and program. He also won a state championship with Bo Nix, Auburn’s starting quarterback, and the two remain close.

Auburn also has offered McKinstry the chance to play basketball, which is very important to him. Having Bruce Pearl aiding in recruitment is a huge advantage for Auburn. So is having a championship-caliber program. All of these things have Auburn among the favorites, and the Tigers will remain among the favorites until the end.” - Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

*****

LSU

“Convincing McKinstry to leave his home state will be no small feat, but LSU’s continued position in the conversation is no mistake. Coach Ed Orgeron, position coach Corey Raymond and the Tigers were among McKinstry’s first scholarship offers more than two years ago, and they haven’t let up.

"Baton Rouge remains as alluring a DB landing spot as any program in the country, even during a drought of title or victories against Alabama. And now a historic run this past season to get back on the right side of those categories has given two men already known for their recruiting prowess all the more ammunition. McKinstry would have the opportunity to be the first cornerback in this LSU class, which has thus far loaded the front seven, and just the third since the deeper group headlined by Derek Stingley Jr. in 2019.” - Jerit Roser, TigerDetails.com

*****

THE VERDICT