It’s a good time to be Kyle Flood.

During his first season at Alabama last year, the offensive line coach managed a unit that finished as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Four of the five starters from that group return for this season while the other, Jedrick Wills Jr., was selected No. 10 overall in this year’s NFL draft. Flood isn’t losing much sleep over filling the lone opening as he’ll have his pick of several budding talents to choose from.

Then, just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any better for the Tide assistant, they did.

Over the weekend, Flood and Alabama ensured that its abundance of riches at the offensive line position will continue over the years as it secured commitments from twins Tommy and James Brockermeyer as well as Terrence Ferguson. The trio joins J.C. Latham in what some are saying could be the best offensive line class ever assembled.

And for good reason.

Tommy Brockermeyer, a five-star tackle, is currently the Tide’s highest-rated commit, ranked as the No. 10 player overall and No. 2 player at his position in the 2021 class. He’s joined by two other Rivals100 members in Ferguson (No. 43 overall, No. 8 offensive tackle) and Latham (No. 70 overall, No. 13 offensive tackle) as well as his brother James (No. 247 overall, No. 3 center).

Alabama could also see a boost as Latham is projected to make a major rise the next time the Rivals rankings are updated.

“We went conservative on Latham because he’s only played one year at offensive tackle,” Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell explained. “When you look at him, he’s arguably the best-looking offensive tackle in this class physically. We were just conservative in his ranking initially because he’s still developing. With another year at IMG, based on last year, the expectations are that he’s going to take that next step.”

Alabama is also a finalist for two more elite tackles, Amarius Mims (No. 2 overall, No. 1 offensive tackle) and Tristan Leigh (No. 28 overall, No. 4 offensive tackle). While neither of those two are heavily forecasted to commit to the Tide, landing one of them would assuredly cement Alabama with the top offensive line class in history.

That being said, this year’s offensive line haul could still go down as the best of all time regardless.

“I’m going to say they have a chance,” Farrell said. “I think Latham is going to end up being a five-star. I’m not sold on (Tommy) Brockermeyer as a five-star, but he’ll probably stay there. And Terrence Ferguson could also be a five-star. James is who he is. He could be the Ryan Kelly of this class, and then you’ve got Latham, Brockermeyer and Ferguson who could all be first-rounders.

“I think Ferguson’s a top-50 player, (Tommy) Brockermeyer is a top-30 player, and by the time this is all done I’m assuming Latham is going to be a top-30 player. So you’ll have two five-stars, a high four-star and at least another four-star thrown in. I think this absolutely, 100 percent has a chance of being the best offensive line class.”

Ranking classes is a bit subjective, and stars aren’t necessarily a guaranteed indicator of success. For example, Michigan’s 2013 offensive line class featured five four-stars but didn’t end up producing a single NFL draftee. Meanwhile, Alabama’s 2009 offensive line class isn’t one of the highest-rated but featured three first rounders in D.J. Fluker, Chance Warmack and James Carpenter.

With that being said, here’s a look at some of the top classes this year’s Alabama class is up against.