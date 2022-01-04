BONE: 10 players Alabama has strong chance to sign in ‘23

There are many elite prospects heavily targeted by the University of Alabama in the 2023 class. The defending national champions are seeking its first commitment in next year's class, but possibly not far from adding a major in-state pledge. An early look at 10 recruits Alabama has a great chance to add in the coming months. This is not an indication of other targets leaning elsewhere. Many, including five-star quarterback Arch Manning, are tough to predict at this point in their recruitment. BamaInsider takes a look at the players who might call Tuscaloosa home for their college career.

The five-star defensive end has visited Alabama twice and seems like the Tide's best chance to finally crack into the Pacific Northwest. He named Alabama his leader during the season, but has since said all schools are equal on his list. Alabama will receive one of Wayne's five official visits. "My biggest takeaway would be Alabama set the standard on how my visits should be," Wayne said after a visit to Tuscaloosa in September. "They treated me and my family really well. They really made me feel comfortable, like family. The players seem happy to grind for the team. It's like a brotherhood."

Alabama is heavily recruiting several targets in the Peach State. The Crimson Tide extended an offer to Downs almost a year ago. He visited Tuscaloosa in June and also returned during the season. There has been a lot of communication between both sides. He is one of the most heavily recruited defensive backs in the country. Alabama has done really well with its top recruits signed from the Peach State including starting safety Brian Branch who spent time with Downs during his first trip with the Tide. 'I like the winning tradition there," Downs told BamaInsider. "The coaches there are great. The facilities are top tier and the people around football are good too." Alabama will battle Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others when it comes to signing the elite defensive back.

The in-state defensive back committed to Tennessee during his freshman year. He re-opened his recruitment the following year. Mitchell has visited Tuscaloosa several times including a handful of games during the regular season. His recruitment may eventually come down between Alabama, Florida and Georgia, but have to like the Tide's chances with the highly-talented athlete. "The visits have been great," Mitchell said after a fall trip to Alabama. "I love the home atmosphere. I love being down there. I have enjoyed seeing Coach Saban, everyone else on the staff and some friends who are on the team. "Everything has been great. I just really like the atmosphere. I can see myself at Bryant-Denny one day. I have just been going down there with friends this season. My family has been to plenty of games down there."

Alabama will aim for a high number of talented defensive linemen in its 2023 class and doesn't have to go too far from home. Collins lives about an hour from Tuscaloosa, and he grew up a big fan of Alabama. The Tide's success on the defensive front is also a strong selling point. His top eight currently consists of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas and Texas A&M. “I like Alabama right now," Collins told Rivals after announcing his favorites. "I like how their defense is playing right now and how they use their defensive linemen and defensive ends.”

Hurley appears as the first major in-state recruit to announce his decision. AJ Harris originally planned to commit on January 11, but will likely push his decision in order to take more visits this spring/summer. Hurley will reveal his decision on January 22 with Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M on the list. Hurley has visited Alabama several times throughout the last year. He seems likely to join the Tide's class as its first commitment in 2023.

Woods recently dropped his top six of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Oregon. He is a life-long Alabama fan and has been recruited heavily since his freshman year. He is also close with Alabama signee, Jeremiah Alexander. Woods will enjoy spring visits and may take a few official visits before announcing a decision. He is a regular in Tuscaloosa. There is a strong indication he will become one of the Tide's top recruiters if he jumps on board. “Alabama is close to home," Woods told Rivals last week. "They started recruiting me early, and they have been staying on me talking to my family and making me feel special. Their plan for me is something that I would like and would fit in to. They will play me to accommodate me. Whichever position I play that I will be successful at they will put me there.”

Russaw is one of the fastest risers in the state after a highly productive junior season. He is a physical defender who has the ability to rush the passer or play on the inside. Alabama extended an offer during the the season and a priority target. The Tide doesn't miss often when it prioritizes in-state recruits. Alabama has also done a really good job of recruiting the Montgomery area which has also included two former star linebackers from Carver High School, Mack Wilson and Shaun Dion Hamilton

Baxter was named the Orlando Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,718 yards with 26 touchdowns during the 2021 season. Alabama has its eyes set on adding at least one elite running back in the 2023 class with a few top targets in the Sunshine State including Baxter, Richard Young and Mark Fletcher. The Crimson Tide has made a big push for Baxter since extending an offer in September. He recently released a top seven of Alabama, Arkansas, UCF, Florida State, Ohio State, USC and Texas. Alabama freshman wide receiver, Christian Leary, is one of Baxter's former teammates. Baxter visited Alabama for the first time in November.

Alabama looks poised to strike again in Tallahassee after signing Terrion Arnold in 2021. His former teammate and close friend, Makari Vickers, watched the Crimson Tide play three times during the season including a trip to Atlanta for the season opener against Miami. He was also in Tuscaloosa for the game against LSU. Vickers camped at Alabama last summer and expected to return to Alabama for Junior Day, spring and summer visits. Alabama, Georgia and LSU seem to have his early attention, but others including Florida, Florida State and Miami will make a run at the elite athlete. The Tide appears in strong position at this time, but it's a long way before a decision is announced.

Alabama appears in the driver's seat for potentially its first Finnish-born athlete. Alinen participated in the Tide's camp in June and also returned for an unofficial visit in November. He has several offers including Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, USC, Stanford and Vanderbilt. Alinen moved to the United States from Finland last year. "The culture of accountability and the way they give their players only the best,” Alinen told BamaInsider of what he likes about the Crimson Tide. “Everything was awesome. The facilities are great, and I like the style of the campus. "It (Alabama) is my leader. They have values and goals that fit for me. I like the place and people as well. It is a great opportunity to succeed."

