A player known for obsessing over the little things will play one of the biggest roles in Alabama’s success this season. Jonah Williams might not be the Crimson Tide’s most talked about player, but his understated status is by design.



The starting left tackle pours over countless hours of film, correcting every detail of his game in order to make sure the only things noticeable on the field are Alabama’s skill players running through open holes.

“I get motivated by watching the film the night before, or after that practice, because like I said, I’m my harshest critic,” Williams said earlier this spring. “I might have a great play, but I’m like, ‘Man, my left hand was outside. I need to get that inside.’ So I’ll get excited the next day about how on this play, I’m going to get both my hands inside. And it’s really minute, just little details that I delve into.

"But for me, that keeps me motivated because there are so many small things to get better at. I don’t play because of anger against other teams, I play because I want to be the best I can be.”