Bama baseball eliminated 6-5 in seesaw game at Southern Miss

Alabama and Southern Miss provided a lot of fireworks on Saturday afternoon in Hattiesburg, with the two squads combining for six home runs in a 6-5 Golden Eagles win over Alabama in an elimination game.

Southern Miss slugger Nick Monistere homered twice, giving his team a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third and then hit a solo shot in the eighth to bounce reliever Braylon Myers from the game.

Both starters pitched well early, with Southern Miss ace JB Middleton getting touched up by the Alabama sluggers due to his strong control around the plate. He gave up five earned runs in seven innings.

Middleton is one of the top pitchers in the country, but he was outdueled by Tyler Fay, who threw six innings with three earned runs and three strikeouts with only one walk.

Tide Closer Carson Ozmer got into a jam coming out of the bullpen in the bottom of the eighth with a one-run lead after a solo home run by Monistere off Myers. Ozmer hit the first batter and walked the next batter to set up second and third with no outs. After getting two outs, Ozmer intentionally walked the bases loaded, and Tucker Stockman hit a run-single to centerfield to put Southern Miss up 6-5 with two outs.

The Tide’s comeback bid started with a one-out walk by Brady Nea,l but a strikeout by Justin Lebron and a fielder’s choice left Alabama with only one out to play with. The Golden Eagles loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Kade Snell. Richie Bonomolo grounded out to third with the sacks packed to end the Tide’s 2025 season with a third straight loss. Ozmer fell to 4-2 on the season while Southern Miss closer Colby Allen picked up his seventh win of the season out of the bullpen.

Bryce Fowler went 3-5 for the Tide with a two-run home run in the top of the 7th. Designated hitter Will Plattner hit his first home run of the season to give Bama a 1-0 lead in the third, and first baseman Will Hodo added a two-run home run to give the Tide another lead in the top of the 4th. All of Alabama’s runs came on home runs. The Tide were 0-6 with runners in scoring position in the game and 0-2 with the bases loaded, while Southern Miss went 1-5 with runners in scoring position and 1-1 with the bases loaded, dooming Alabama.

Alabama finished the season with a 41-18 record. Southern Miss survives to face the winner of the Miami-Columbia game.