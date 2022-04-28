Baltimore QB talks recent offer from Alabama

The University of Alabama has spent a lot of time through the Nick Saban era with heavy attention in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area. The assistants who have led the recruiting efforts in these areas have included some of the best recruiters for Tide- Lance Thompson, Sal Sunseri, Mike Groh, Mike Locksley and Mario Cristobal.

Alabama has a new lead recruiter in the area in first year assistant coach, Travaris Robinson. Coach T-Rob is known as one of the best recruiters in the country, and he was in the DMV earlier this week to visit and evaluate some of the best in the 2023 class and beyond.

Michael Van Buren, 2024 four-star quarterback from St. Frances High School in Baltimore, was evaluated by Coach Robinson during his practice on Monday afternoon. He learned after practice from his head coach Alabama had extended an offer.

"I was very honored and blessed to be offered by such a big time program," Van Buren said. "I grew up watching them on TV, so I was very grateful to receive the offer. I have never been down there, but looking to get down there very soon."

A few former St. Frances stars are on the Alabama roster including outside linebacker Chris Braswell and offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt. Van Buren said he has talked with Braswell "multiple times" about Alabama. “He really told me how I would perfect at Bama and how great of a program it is."

Van Buren may not have visited Alabama, but the rising junior knows about Alabama and what it has to offer. The next step is visiting Tuscaloosa, meeting the Alabama coaches and getting a feel for the campus.

"I really like how dominant and consistent the program is,” he said. "They get the best-of-the-best year-in-and- year-out. They help them reach their max potential and beyond that. It shows how great of a coaching staff they have and how great of a coach that Coach Saban is."

Van Buren split time at quarterback during his sophomore season. His talent and performance, when given an opportunity, has helped produce 19 offers including Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt. Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. He has also been invited to the 2024 Under Armour All-America game.

"The way I would describe my game is a passer that has the ability to run and extend plays," Van Buren said. "I would say my big strengths are my decisiveness and accuracy, being able to make every throw.

"Some quarterbacks I really watch is Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Bryce Young, and Caleb Williams. I also train with Caleb so we have a decent relationship."

