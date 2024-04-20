Alabama’s projected spring shopping spree has yet to fully begin. The Crimson Tide should be one of the most active teams in this year’s spring transfer period. However, since the window opened up Tuesday, Alabama’s only notable move has been the readdition of offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

The spring portal will remain open until April 30, and the Tide is still expected to strengthen its roster in the next week and a half. Thursday, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed his team’s needs, listing the offensive line and secondary as the two areas he plans to target the most.

“We have a few scholarships left open,” DeBoer said. “You’re just looking for the right fit. I want to be really sensitive to the culture of our team. You don’t want to bring one in and lose two or three because of how that comes across and how it’s perceived. But if it’s someone who can really help our program, you’ve always got your eyes open and paying attention.”

Here’s an overview of Alabama’s needs in the transfer portal.