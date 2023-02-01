Alabama wins the 2023 high school recruiting title
After signing five five-star prospects and 21 four-stars in the 2023 cycle, Alabama will unofficially claim the 2023 high school team recruiting title with National Signing Day approaching its close.
Rivals will be awarding two more 2023 recruiting champions this year – the transfer portal team champion and the overall team champion, which will blend the high school and transfer portal team rankings. The latter two team champions will be crowned in the summer, prior to the teams reporting to training camp.
But as for the high school recruiting champion, that one is in the books and Alabama captures its 10th title since 2008. That's by far the most of any program in the country and doubles the recruiting crowns of the second-place program, USC, which has five recruiting titles. Georgia boasts three championships.
|Year
|Program
|
2023
|
Alabama
|
2022
|
Texas A&M
|
2021
|
Alabama
|
2020
|
Georgia
|
2019
|
Georgia
|
2018
|
Georgia
|
2017
|
Alabama
|
2016
|
Alabama
|
2015
|
USC
|
2014
|
Alabama
|
2013
|
Alabama
|
2012
|
Alabama
|
2011
|
Alabama
|
2010
|
USC
|
2009
|
Alabama
|
2008
|
Alabama
|
2007
|
Florida
|
2006
|
USC
|
2005
|
USC
|
2004
|
USC
|
2003
|
LSU
|
2002
|
Texas
*****
1. ALABAMA
Alabama's class features three prospects in the top 10 nationally in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley, Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek safety Caleb Downs.
The Crimson Tide were also able to land the biggest 2024 reclassification prospect in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks along with major in-state target Yhonzae Pierre.
Arguably the strongest running back haul in the country, the Crimson Tide landed Justice Haynes and Richard Young, who are No. 1 and No. 6 at the running back position respectively.
THE FULL LIST: ALABAMA'S 2023 CLASS
After losing Bryce Young, Alabama will welcome in two four-star quarterbacks from the 2023 cycle including Louisiana product Eli Holstein and Georgia product Dylan Lonergan.
Staying on the offensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide also have a claim for the strongest offensive line group in the country as four members of the Rivals250 will block up front in Tuscaloosa including Proctor, in-state targets Ryqueze McElderry and Wilkin Formby and Illinois' No. 1 prospect Miles McVay. Also joining that group is Connecticut's No. 1 prospect Olaus Alinen, a native of Finland.
On the defensive side of the ball, the No. 2 JUCO prospect in the country, linebacker Justin Jefferson, committed to the Crimson Tide early in his process and remained locked in throughout his recruitment.
In front of Jefferson on the defensive line features seven four- and five-star prospects, including in-state products Pierre, Jaquavious Russaw, Hunter Osborne and James Smith along with Keeley, Jordan Renaud and Edric Hill.
*****
2. GEORGIA
THE FULL LIST: GEORGIA'S 2023 CLASS
Fresh off of a national championship, Georgia sits in the top two with the ability to land five-star Duce Robinson late in the process.
Of the signees in the class, the defensive line group stands in a class of its own with three five-star prospects including Damon Wilson, Jordan Hall and Samuel M'Pemba. Gabriel Harris and Jamaal Jarrett sit right on the cusp of five-star rankings with 6.0 Rivals ratings.
Offensively, four-star tight end Pearce Spurlin and four-star running back Roderick Robinson II are skill weapons that will be able to contribute early in year one before assuming starting positions as early as their sophomore seasons.
*****
3. TEXAS
THE FULL LIST: TEXAS' 2023 CLASS
In Steve Sarkisian's second recruiting cycle at Texas, the Longhorns were able to secure a top-three class for the first time since 2012 behind three five-star additions, including the overall No. 1 prospect Arch Manning, Johntay Cook and Anthony Hill.
Hill headlines a linebacker haul that contends for the strongest in the country as the group also includes in-state four-star targets S'Maje Burrell and Derion Gullette along with Lehi (Utah) Skyridge four-star Tausili Akana and Texas' first ever signee from the state of Hawaii in Liona Lefau.
Texas' class has the potential to add at least one more target as the Longhorns remain in the mix for Duce Robinson and thick in the race to flip Red Oak (Texas) four-star safety Warren Roberson from TCU.
*****
4. OHIO STATE
THE FULL LIST: OHIO STATE'S 2023 CLASS
As Ohio State continues to display one of the strongest offenses in college football, the Buckeyes' offensive recruiting classes continue to shine above the rest, especially at the wide receiver position. The 2023 cycle is no different as Ohio State's two five-stars are both at the wide receiver position with Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss both signing in December.
Defensively, Ohio State's secondary haul also played a large role in pushing the Buckeyes into the top five as high four-stars Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Jermaine Matthews flirted with five-star status at the end of the cycle while Malik Hartford is also featured in the Rivals250.
*****
5. LSU
THE FULL LIST: LSU'S 2023 CLASS
In Brian Kelly's first season as head coach, LSU exceeded expectations on the field and that bled onto the recruiting trail where the Tigers snuck into the top five for the first time since 2021.
The class is headlined by its lone five-star, Monroe (La.) Neville offensive tackle Zalance Heard, who earned the coveted fifth star after a strong postseason all-star game run.
LSU secured signatures from 16 prospects in the Rivals250, including some big late risers that also shined on the all-star stage including four-star tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Whit Weeks.
However, what is most encouraging for LSU fans is the Tigers' success within state borders as 10 Louisiana natives will make their way to Baton Rouge to play for Kelly, who received a lot of criticism early in his tenure for not being expected to recruit the state.