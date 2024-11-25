Alabama LB Deontae Lawson to miss remainder of season

Alabama’s defense will be down another starter for the remainder of the season. During his Monday press conference, Kalen DeBoer confirmed a report from ESPN that starting Stinger linebacker Deontae Lawson will be out for the year after sustaining a “significant leg injury” against Oklahoma over the weekend.

Lawson was injured with just under 12 minutes left in the second quarter of Alabama’s matchup against the Sooners. He was helped off the field and went immediately to the locker room. After the game, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed that Lawson has a "lower extremity injury" and that he would be evaluated further when the team arrives back in Tuscaloosa.

Lawson wears the green-dot helmet that allows for communication with coaches on the field. Following his injury, he was replaced by Justin Jefferson, who took on communication duties.

Through 11 games, Lawson is second on the team with 76 tackles. He ranks third on the team with 6.5 stops for a loss and two sacks. Lawson also has an interception, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. Jefferson has one start over 11 appearances this season, recording 45 tackles, five stops for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.