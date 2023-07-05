Alabama basketball added yet another big man to its roster Wednesday as West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague announced his transfer to the Crimson Tide via On3. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior has two years of eligibility remaining.

Wague is the third forward to commit to Alabama over the past two weeks, joining North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson and Jarin Stevenson, a former 2024 recruit who reclassified to this year’s class. Of that trio, Wague is best suited to man the center position, a role the Tide urgently needed to fill following Charles Bediako’s surprise decision to remain in last month’s NBA Draft.

During his lone season at West Virginia last year, Wague averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while averaging 10.7 minutes off the bench over 28 appearances. He shot 74.2% from the floor and 53.3% from the free-throw line. Before joining the Mountaineers, Wague earned First Team All-American honors from the NJCAA, averaging 14.8 points per game, 11.9 rebounds per game and 1.7 assists per game for Harcum College.

Wague is a Bronx, New York native but grew up in his family’s home country of Mali playing soccer. During an interview earlier this year, he said he only began playing basketball in the summer of 2017. He returned to New York to play at Frederick Douglass Academy before transferring to Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania.

Wague is still a raw talent but uses his length to protect the rim and come down with rebounds. Before his addition, senior Nick Pringle was the only true center on Alabama’s roster. The move not only provides depth under the basket but should also allow the Tide to deploy Nelson at his more natural position of power forward.

Alabama lost four forwards from last year’s team as Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Bediako departed for the NBA while Noah Gurley ran out of eligibility. The Tide’s current crop of forwards includes Nelson, Pringle, Stevenson and Wague as well as incoming freshmen Mo Dioubate, Kris Parker and Sam Walters.

Wague’s commitment brings Alabama’s scholarship count to 12 for the coming season, one below the NCAA limit. The Tide is still in the market for a guard following Jahvon Quinerly’s decision to hit the transfer portal last week.