Alabama updates weights heading into 2023 spring camp
Alabama won’t begin its spring practice until March 20, but the university did provide some new information on next season's team as it updated its online roster this week. The latest update includes new weights for the Crimson Tide’s returning players as well as updated measurements from this year’s signing class.
Alabama saw several significant weight gains, including 20 players who put on 10 pounds or more. Signees Wilkin Formby (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) and Tony Mitchell (6-2, 205) led the way by bulking up 25 pounds from their listed signing-day weight. Among returning players, redshirt sophomore Terrence Ferguson II put on the most weight, bulking up 18 pounds to fill out his 6-foot-4 frame at 318 pounds.
Sophomore defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (6-foot-5, 328 pounds) continued to drop weight, slimming down 20 pounds from last season’s weight. Signees Roq Montgomery (6-foot-3, 332 pounds) and James Smith (6-foot-3, 296) lost 18 pounds and 14 pounds respectively.
Here’s a full look at Alabama players’ new measurements compared to their previous ones.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|2022 Ht/Wt
|2023 Ht/Wt
|+/-
|
1
|
Kool-Aid McKinstry
|
DB
|
6-1, 188
|
6-1, 195
|
+7
|
2
|
Jase McClellan
|
RB
|
5-11, 212
|
5-11, 212
|
NC
|
3
|
Terrion Arnold
|
DB
|
6-0, 188
|
6-0, 196
|
+8
|
3
|
Jermaine Burton
|
WR
|
6-0, 200
|
6-0, 194
|
-6
|
4
|
Jalen Milroe
|
QB
|
6-2, 212
|
6-2, 220
|
+8
|
5
|
Roydell Williams
|
RB
|
5-10, 212
|
5-10, 214
|
+2
|
7
|
Ja'Corey Brooks
|
WR
|
6-2, 196
|
6-2, 195
|
-1
|
8
|
DeVonta Smith
|
DB
|
6-0, 185
|
6-0, 194
|
+9
|
11
|
Kristian Story
|
DB
|
6-1, 211
|
6-1, 211
|
NC
|
12
|
Antonio Kite
|
DB
|
6-1, 180
|
6-1, 182
|
+2
|
13
|
Malachi Moore
|
DB
|
6-0, 190
|
6-0, 198
|
+8
|
14
|
Thaiu Jones-Bell
|
WR
|
6-0, 190
|
6-0, 198
|
+8
|
15
|
Ty Simpson
|
QB
|
6-2, 198
|
6-2, 203
|
+5
|
15
|
Dallas Turner
|
LB
|
6-4, 240
|
6-4, 242
|
+2
|
16
|
Cade Carruth
|
QB
|
6-1, 195
|
6-1, 195
|
NC
|
16
|
Will Reichard
|
PK
|
6-1, 190
|
6-1, 194
|
+4
|
17
|
Isaiah Bond
|
WR
|
5-11, 175
|
5-11, 182
|
+7
|
18
|
Shazz Preston
|
WR
|
6-0, 190
|
6-0, 202
|
+12
|
19
|
Keanu Koht
|
LB
|
6-4, 231
|
6-4, 232
|
+1
|
19
|
Kendrick Law
|
WR
|
5-11, 193
|
5-11, 201
|
+8
|
20
|
Ear Little Jr.
|
DB
|
6-1, 180
|
6-1, 186
|
+6
|
21
|
Jake Pope
|
DB
|
6-1, 190
|
6-1, 192
|
+2
|
22
|
Tre'Quon Fegans
|
DB
|
6-2, 185
|
6-2, 190
|
+5
|
23
|
Jahquez Robinson
|
DB
|
6-2, 197
|
6-2, 199
|
+2
|
24
|
Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
|
WR
|
6-1, 185
|
6-1, 185
|
NC
|
25
|
Jonathan Bennett
|
RB
|
5-8, 180
|
5-8, 180
|
NC
|
26
|
Jam Miller
|
RB
|
5-10, 201
|
5-10, 211
|
+10
|
28
|
Michael Lorino III
|
RB
|
5-9, 185
|
5-9, 185
|
NC
|
28
|
Peyton Yates
|
DB
|
5-10,180
|
5-10, 180
|
NC
|
29
|
Alijah May
|
DB
|
5-11, 195
|
5-11, 195
|
NC
|
30
|
Jihaad Campbell
|
LB
|
6-3, 225
|
6-3, 230
|
+5
|
32
|
Deonte Lawson
|
LB
|
6-2, 225
|
6-2, 230
|
+5
|
32
|
Jay Loper Jr.
|
WR
|
5-11, 180
|
5-11, 180
|
NC
|
33
|
Jack Standeffer
|
WR
|
5-10, 160
|
5-10, 160
|
NC
|
34
|
Quandarrius Robinson
|
LB
|
6-5, 224
|
6-5, 231
|
+7
|
35
|
Jeremiah Alexander
|
LB
|
6-2, 258
|
6-2, 249
|
-9
|
35
|
Zarian Courtney
|
WR
|
6-2, 183
|
6-2, 183
|
NC
|
36
|
Ian Jackson
|
LB
|
6-1, 235
|
6-1, 235
|
NC
|
37
|
Sam Willoughby
|
WR
|
5-10, 164
|
5-10, 165
|
NC
|
39
|
Ty Roper
|
DB
|
5-8, 189
|
5-8, 189
|
NC
|
40
|
Kendrick Blackshire
|
LB
|
6-2, 233
|
6-2, 233
|
NC
|
41
|
Chris Braswell
|
LB
|
6-3, 240
|
6-3, 255
|
+15
|
42
|
MJ Chirgwin
|
WR
|
6-0, 195
|
6-0, 195
|
NC
|
43
|
Robert Ellis
|
TE
|
6-0, 220
|
6-0, 220
|
NC
|
43
|
Shawn Murphy
|
LB
|
6-2, 224
|
6-2, 225
|
+1
|
44
|
Damon Payne Jr.
|
DL
|
6-4, 303
|
6-4, 303
|
NC
|
44
|
Charlie Skehan
|
TE
|
6-1, 232
|
6-1, 232
|
NC
|
45
|
Caleb McDougle
|
DB
|
5-11, 205
|
5-11, 207
|
+2
|
45
|
Robbie Ouzts
|
TE
|
6-4, 258
|
6-4, 258
|
NC
|
46
|
Chase Davis
|
DB
|
6-1, 182
|
6-1, 182
|
NC
|
46
|
Peyton Fox
|
TE
|
6-4, 225
|
6-4, 225
|
NC
|
47
|
Adam Thorslanad
|
TE
|
6-5, 232
|
6-5, 232
|
NC
|
48
|
Prince Butler
|
DB
|
6-1, 200
|
6-1, 200
|
NC
|
48
|
Kneeland Hibbett
|
SN
|
6-2, 245
|
6-2, 245
|
NC
|
48
|
Hayden Neighbors
|
WR
|
6-3, 185
|
6-3, 185
|
NC
|
49
|
Jax Porter
|
TE
|
6-6, 232
|
6-6, 232
|
NC
|
49
|
Jordan Smith
|
LB
|
5-10, 210
|
5-10, 210
|
NC
|
50
|
Tim Smith
|
DL
|
6-4, 304
|
6-4, 302
|
-2
|
52
|
Tyler Booker
|
OL
|
6-5, 332
|
6-5, 335
|
+3
|
52
|
Alex Rozier
|
SN
|
6-4, 220
|
6-4, 220
|
NC
|
53
|
Vito Perri
|
LB
|
5-11, 178
|
5-11, 178
|
NC
|
53
|
Kade Wehby
|
SN
|
5-9, 185
|
5-9, 185
|
NC
|
54
|
Kyle Flood Jr.
|
LB
|
6-0, 212
|
6-0, 212
|
NC
|
55
|
Bennett Whisenhunt
|
LB
|
6-1, 222
|
6-1, 222
|
NC
|
56
|
JD Baird
|
LB
|
5-8, 190
|
5-8, 190
|
NC
|
56
|
Seth McLaughlin
|
OL
|
6-4, 295
|
6-4, 301
|
+6
|
57
|
Elijah Pritchett
|
OL
|
6-6, 300
|
6-6, 312
|
+12
|
57
|
Chase Quigley
|
DL
|
6-1, 236
|
6-1, 236
|
NC
|
58
|
James Brockermeyer
|
OL
|
6-3,282
|
6-3, 285
|
+3
|
59
|
Anquin Barnes Jr.
|
DL
|
6-5, 305
|
6-5, 314
|
+9
|
61
|
Graham Roten
|
OL
|
6-3, 285
|
6-3, 285
|
NC
|
63
|
Wilder Hines
|
OL
|
6-2, 240
|
6-2, 240
|
NC
|
65
|
JC Latham
|
OL
|
6-6, 326
|
6-6, 335
|
+9
|
69
|
Terrence Ferguson II
|
OL
|
6-4, 300
|
6-4, 318
|
+18
|
71
|
Darrian Dalcourt
|
OL
|
6-3, 305
|
6-3, 310
|
+5
|
77
|
Jaeden Roberts
|
OL
|
6-5, 302
|
6-5, 316
|
+14
|
80
|
Kobe Prentice
|
WR
|
5-10, 171
|
5-10, 182
|
+11
|
82
|
Chase Allen
|
PK
|
6-2, 188
|
6-2, 188
|
NC
|
84
|
Amari Niblack
|
TE
|
6-4, 225
|
6-4, 233
|
+8
|
85
|
Elijah Brown
|
TE
|
6-5, 238
|
6-5, 250
|
+12
|
86
|
James Burnip
|
P
|
6-6, 211
|
6-6, 220
|
+9
|
87
|
Danny Lewis Jr.
|
TE
|
6-5, 255
|
6-5, 255
|
NC
|
88
|
Miles Kitselman
|
TE
|
6-5, 250
|
6-5, 250
|
NC
|
91
|
Jaheim Oatis
|
DL
|
6-5, 348
|
6-5, 328
|
-20
|
92
|
Justin Eboigbe
|
DL
|
6-5, 292
|
6-5, 292
|
NC
|
93
|
Jah-Marien Latham
|
DL
|
6-3, 278
|
6-3, 275
|
-3
|
95
|
Monkell Goodwine
|
DL
|
6-4, 288
|
6-4, 290
|
+2
|
96
|
Tim Keenan III
|
DL
|
6-2, 343
|
6-2, 338
|
-5
|
97
|
Khurtiss Perry
|
DL
|
6-2, 264
|
6-2, 265
|
+1
|
97
|
Reid Schuback
|
PK
|
6-0, 185
|
6-0, 185
|
NC
|
98
|
Upton Bellenfant
|
P
|
6-2, 175
|
6-2, 175
|
NC
|
98
|
Jamil Burroughs
|
DL
|
6-3, 309
|
6-3, 309
|
NC
|
99
|
Isaiah Hastings
|
DL
|
6-4, 290
|
6-4, 290
|
NC
|
99
|
Nick Serpa
|
P
|
6-4, 215
|
6-4, 215
|
NC
|
NA
|
C.J. Dippre
|
TE
|
6-5, 260 (Maryland)
|
6-5, 257
|
-3
|
NA
|
Trezmen Marsall
|
LB
|
6-1, 230 (Georgia)
|
6-1, 236
|
+6
|Name
|Pos.
|Signing Day Ht/Wt
|2019 Ht/Wt
|+/-
|
Cole Adams
|
WR
|
5-10, 180
|
5-10, 186
|
+6
|
Olaus Alinen
|
OL
|
6-6, 315
|
6-6, 326
|
+11
|
Malik Benson
|
WR
|
6-1, 185
|
6-1, 195
|
+10
|
Caleb Downs
|
DB
|
6-0, 195
|
6-0, 203
|
8
|
Wilkin Formby
|
OL
|
6-7, 295
|
6-7, 320
|
+25
|
Jalen Hale
|
WR
|
6-1, 185
|
6-1, 189
|
4
|
Jaren Hamilton
|
WR
|
6-1, 188
|
6-1, 200
|
+12
|
Justice Haynes
|
RB
|
5-11, 200
|
5-11, 205
|
5
|
Edric Hill
|
DL
|
6-3, 290
|
6-3, 294
|
4
|
Eli Holstein
|
QB
|
6-4, 222
|
6-4, 237
|
+15
|
Brayson Hubbard
|
DB
|
6-2, 190
|
6-2, 195
|
5
|
Jahlil Hurley
|
DB
|
6-2, 170
|
6-2, 170
|
0
|
Justin Jefferson
|
LB
|
6-1, 215
|
6-1, 225
|
+10
|
Ty Lockwood
|
TE
|
6-5, 225
|
6-5, 234
|
9
|
Dylan Lonergan
|
QB
|
6-2, 215
|
6-2, 212
|
-3
|
Miles McVay
|
OL
|
6-6, 358
|
6-6, 350
|
-8
|
Tony Mitchell
|
DB
|
6-2, 180
|
6-2, 205
|
+25
|
Roq Montgomery
|
OL
|
6-3, 350
|
6-3, 332
|
-18
|
Hunter Osborne
|
DL
|
6-4, 260
|
6-4, 275
|
+15
|
Kadyn Proctor
|
OL
|
6-7, 330
|
6-7, 354
|
+24
|
Jordan Renaud
|
DL
|
6-4, 245
|
6-4, 261
|
+16
|
Dezz Ricks
|
DB
|
6-1, 170
|
6-1, 182
|
+12
|
Qua Russaw
|
LB
|
6-2, 230
|
6-2, 242
|
+12
|
James Smith
|
DL
|
6-3, 310
|
6-3, 296
|
-14