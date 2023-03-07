News More News
Alabama updates weights heading into 2023 spring camp

Tony Mitchell
Tony Mitchell
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama won’t begin its spring practice until March 20, but the university did provide some new information on next season's team as it updated its online roster this week. The latest update includes new weights for the Crimson Tide’s returning players as well as updated measurements from this year’s signing class.

Alabama saw several significant weight gains, including 20 players who put on 10 pounds or more. Signees Wilkin Formby (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) and Tony Mitchell (6-2, 205) led the way by bulking up 25 pounds from their listed signing-day weight. Among returning players, redshirt sophomore Terrence Ferguson II put on the most weight, bulking up 18 pounds to fill out his 6-foot-4 frame at 318 pounds.

Sophomore defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (6-foot-5, 328 pounds) continued to drop weight, slimming down 20 pounds from last season’s weight. Signees Roq Montgomery (6-foot-3, 332 pounds) and James Smith (6-foot-3, 296) lost 18 pounds and 14 pounds respectively.

Here’s a full look at Alabama players’ new measurements compared to their previous ones.

Alabama 2023 roster
No. Name Pos. 2022 Ht/Wt 2023 Ht/Wt +/-

1

Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB

6-1, 188

6-1, 195

+7

2

Jase McClellan

RB

5-11, 212

5-11, 212

NC

3

Terrion Arnold

DB

6-0, 188

6-0, 196

+8

3

Jermaine Burton

WR

6-0, 200

6-0, 194

-6

4

Jalen Milroe

QB

6-2, 212

6-2, 220

+8

5

Roydell Williams

RB

5-10, 212

5-10, 214

+2

7

Ja'Corey Brooks

WR

6-2, 196

6-2, 195

-1

8

DeVonta Smith

DB

6-0, 185

6-0, 194

+9

11

Kristian Story

DB

6-1, 211

6-1, 211

NC

12

Antonio Kite

DB

6-1, 180

6-1, 182

+2

13

Malachi Moore

DB

6-0, 190

6-0, 198

+8

14

Thaiu Jones-Bell

WR

6-0, 190

6-0, 198

+8

15

Ty Simpson

QB

6-2, 198

6-2, 203

+5

15

Dallas Turner

LB

6-4, 240

6-4, 242

+2

16

Cade Carruth

QB

6-1, 195

6-1, 195

NC

16

Will Reichard

PK

6-1, 190

6-1, 194

+4

17

Isaiah Bond

WR

5-11, 175

5-11, 182

+7

18

Shazz Preston

WR

6-0, 190

6-0, 202

+12

19

Keanu Koht

LB

6-4, 231

6-4, 232

+1

19

Kendrick Law

WR

5-11, 193

5-11, 201

+8

20

Ear Little Jr.

DB

6-1, 180

6-1, 186

+6

21

Jake Pope

DB

6-1, 190

6-1, 192

+2

22

Tre'Quon Fegans

DB

6-2, 185

6-2, 190

+5

23

Jahquez Robinson

DB

6-2, 197

6-2, 199

+2

24

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

WR

6-1, 185

6-1, 185

NC

25

Jonathan Bennett

RB

5-8, 180

5-8, 180

NC

26

Jam Miller

RB

5-10, 201

5-10, 211

+10

28

Michael Lorino III

RB

5-9, 185

5-9, 185

NC

28

Peyton Yates

DB

5-10,180

5-10, 180

NC

29

Alijah May

DB

5-11, 195

5-11, 195

NC

30

Jihaad Campbell

LB

6-3, 225

6-3, 230

+5

32

Deonte Lawson

LB

6-2, 225

6-2, 230

+5

32

Jay Loper Jr.

WR

5-11, 180

5-11, 180

NC

33

Jack Standeffer

WR

5-10, 160

5-10, 160

NC

34

Quandarrius Robinson

LB

6-5, 224

6-5, 231

+7

35

Jeremiah Alexander

LB

6-2, 258

6-2, 249

-9

35

Zarian Courtney

WR

6-2, 183

6-2, 183

NC

36

Ian Jackson

LB

6-1, 235

6-1, 235

NC

37

Sam Willoughby

WR

5-10, 164

5-10, 165

NC

39

Ty Roper

DB

5-8, 189

5-8, 189

NC

40

Kendrick Blackshire

LB

6-2, 233

6-2, 233

NC

41

Chris Braswell

LB

6-3, 240

6-3, 255

+15

42

MJ Chirgwin

WR

6-0, 195

6-0, 195

NC

43

Robert Ellis

TE

6-0, 220

6-0, 220

NC

43

Shawn Murphy

LB

6-2, 224

6-2, 225

+1

44

Damon Payne Jr.

DL

6-4, 303

6-4, 303

NC

44

Charlie Skehan

TE

6-1, 232

6-1, 232

NC

45

Caleb McDougle

DB

5-11, 205

5-11, 207

+2

45

Robbie Ouzts

TE

6-4, 258

6-4, 258

NC

46

Chase Davis

DB

6-1, 182

6-1, 182

NC

46

Peyton Fox

TE

6-4, 225

6-4, 225

NC

47

Adam Thorslanad

TE

6-5, 232

6-5, 232

NC

48

Prince Butler

DB

6-1, 200

6-1, 200

NC

48

Kneeland Hibbett

SN

6-2, 245

6-2, 245

NC

48

Hayden Neighbors

WR

6-3, 185

6-3, 185

NC

49

Jax Porter

TE

6-6, 232

6-6, 232

NC

49

Jordan Smith

LB

5-10, 210

5-10, 210

NC

50

Tim Smith

DL

6-4, 304

6-4, 302

-2

52

Tyler Booker

OL

6-5, 332

6-5, 335

+3

52

Alex Rozier

SN

6-4, 220

6-4, 220

NC

53

Vito Perri

LB

5-11, 178

5-11, 178

NC

53

Kade Wehby

SN

5-9, 185

5-9, 185

NC

54

Kyle Flood Jr.

LB

6-0, 212

6-0, 212

NC

55

Bennett Whisenhunt

LB

6-1, 222

6-1, 222

NC

56

JD Baird

LB

5-8, 190

5-8, 190

NC

56

Seth McLaughlin

OL

6-4, 295

6-4, 301

+6

57

Elijah Pritchett

OL

6-6, 300

6-6, 312

+12

57

Chase Quigley

DL

6-1, 236

6-1, 236

NC

58

James Brockermeyer

OL

6-3,282

6-3, 285

+3

59

Anquin Barnes Jr.

DL

6-5, 305

6-5, 314

+9

61

Graham Roten

OL

6-3, 285

6-3, 285

NC

63

Wilder Hines

OL

6-2, 240

6-2, 240

NC

65

JC Latham

OL

6-6, 326

6-6, 335

+9

69

Terrence Ferguson II

OL

6-4, 300

6-4, 318

+18

71

Darrian Dalcourt

OL

6-3, 305

6-3, 310

+5

77

Jaeden Roberts

OL

6-5, 302

6-5, 316

+14

80

Kobe Prentice

WR

5-10, 171

5-10, 182

+11

82

Chase Allen

PK

6-2, 188

6-2, 188

NC

84

Amari Niblack

TE

6-4, 225

6-4, 233

+8

85

Elijah Brown

TE

6-5, 238

6-5, 250

+12

86

James Burnip

P

6-6, 211

6-6, 220

+9

87

Danny Lewis Jr.

TE

6-5, 255

6-5, 255

NC

88

Miles Kitselman

TE

6-5, 250

6-5, 250

NC

91

Jaheim Oatis

DL

6-5, 348

6-5, 328

-20

92

Justin Eboigbe

DL

6-5, 292

6-5, 292

NC

93

Jah-Marien Latham

DL

6-3, 278

6-3, 275

-3

95

Monkell Goodwine

DL

6-4, 288

6-4, 290

+2

96

Tim Keenan III

DL

6-2, 343

6-2, 338

-5

97

Khurtiss Perry

DL

6-2, 264

6-2, 265

+1

97

Reid Schuback

PK

6-0, 185

6-0, 185

NC

98

Upton Bellenfant

P

6-2, 175

6-2, 175

NC

98

Jamil Burroughs

DL

6-3, 309

6-3, 309

NC

99

Isaiah Hastings

DL

6-4, 290

6-4, 290

NC

99

Nick Serpa

P

6-4, 215

6-4, 215

NC

NA

C.J. Dippre

TE

6-5, 260 (Maryland)

6-5, 257

-3

NA

Trezmen Marsall

LB

6-1, 230 (Georgia)

6-1, 236

+6
Alabama 2023 signing class
Name Pos. Signing Day Ht/Wt 2019 Ht/Wt +/-

Cole Adams

WR

5-10, 180

5-10, 186

+6

Olaus Alinen

OL

6-6, 315

6-6, 326

+11

Malik Benson

WR

6-1, 185

6-1, 195

+10

Caleb Downs

DB

6-0, 195

6-0, 203

8

Wilkin Formby

OL

6-7, 295

6-7, 320

+25

Jalen Hale

WR

6-1, 185

6-1, 189

4

Jaren Hamilton

WR

6-1, 188

6-1, 200

+12

Justice Haynes

RB

5-11, 200

5-11, 205

5

Edric Hill

DL

6-3, 290

6-3, 294

4

Eli Holstein

QB

6-4, 222

6-4, 237

+15

Brayson Hubbard

DB

6-2, 190

6-2, 195

5

Jahlil Hurley

DB

6-2, 170

6-2, 170

0

Justin Jefferson

LB

6-1, 215

6-1, 225

+10

Ty Lockwood

TE

6-5, 225

6-5, 234

9

Dylan Lonergan

QB

6-2, 215

6-2, 212

-3

Miles McVay

OL

6-6, 358

6-6, 350

-8

Tony Mitchell

DB

6-2, 180

6-2, 205

+25

Roq Montgomery

OL

6-3, 350

6-3, 332

-18

Hunter Osborne

DL

6-4, 260

6-4, 275

+15

Kadyn Proctor

OL

6-7, 330

6-7, 354

+24

Jordan Renaud

DL

6-4, 245

6-4, 261

+16

Dezz Ricks

DB

6-1, 170

6-1, 182

+12

Qua Russaw

LB

6-2, 230

6-2, 242

+12

James Smith

DL

6-3, 310

6-3, 296

-14
