Alabama’s annual coaching carousel is underway. According to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Alabama special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler is set to become the next defensive coordinator at Mississippi State.

Hutzler has spent the past two seasons at Alabama. During that time, his outside linebackers unit has recorded 35 sacks and 57 tackles for a loss over 26 games. Hutzler coached a first-round pick in Will Anderson Jr. last year as well as a pair of highly-prized NFL prospects in Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell this year.

Before joining Alabama, Hutzler spent the 2021 season as Ole Miss’ special teams coordinator. Before his time in Oxford, he spent a season as the co-defensive coordinator at Texas. Hutzler spent four seasons at South Carolina, serving as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach from 2016-19. He was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2017.

Hutzler is expected to remain on Alabama’s staff throughout the remainder of its run in the College Football Playoff. The No. 4 Crimson Tide will face top-ranked Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in a playoff semifinal. The national championship game will be held on Jan. 8 in Houston.